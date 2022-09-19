Read full article on original website
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
989kbay.com
Salvage crews raise Aleutian Isle from water off San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The commercial fishing boat that sank west of San Juan Island last month has been brought to the surface. The Coast Guard says the salvage crew raised the Aleutian Isle Saturday afternoon, September 17th. They have been pumping oily water and remaining fuel from...
KUOW
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?
There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
989kbay.com
Human torso washes ashore near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
thenorthernlight.com
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
989kbay.com
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
‘Unacceptable wait times’: Sea-Tac Airport responds to weekend security lines
After a weekend of lines that reached near three hours, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) said that it’s working on a plan to help prevent hours-long wait times like many passengers experienced on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the security checkpoint line stretched into the parking garage, double-backing several times. Some...
BIPOC farmers try to level the field in Skagit County
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Reyna Flores learned to farm from her father in Oaxaca, Mexico as a little girl. She always hoped to bring her love of the land to America. "Yes, it's my dream," she said, through an interpreter. Reyna and her husband Bartolo toiled in the fields...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport calls weekend wait times 'unacceptable;' more staff coming on to help
DES MOINES, Wash. - FOX 13 viewers reported waiting in line for sometimes up to four hours for TSA screenings at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, and both Sea-Tac and TSA employees called the wait times "unacceptable." Sea-Tac said three factors contributed to the long lines, which included...
Town Hall offers these issues at play in rising downtown Bellingham crime
“It’s feeling untenable,” Horseshoe Cafe co-owner says, describing violence, drug-dealing and loitering near her restaurant in the heart of downtown.
