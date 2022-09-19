BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO