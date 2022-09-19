ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

989kbay.com

Salvage crews raise Aleutian Isle from water off San Juan Island

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The commercial fishing boat that sank west of San Juan Island last month has been brought to the surface. The Coast Guard says the salvage crew raised the Aleutian Isle Saturday afternoon, September 17th. They have been pumping oily water and remaining fuel from...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Human torso washes ashore near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline

The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
989kbay.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA

