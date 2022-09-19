Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Bellingham cop-car vandal held 8 arrest warrants before latest conflict with police
Bellingham Police Department (BPD) reported two officers escaped serious injury over the weekend when someone hurled a railroad tie, weighing approximately 25 pounds, at the windshield of their patrol car. “Now, the crazy part of the story, Jason, is that he threw this railroad tie at a car and he...
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
q13fox.com
Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl
ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
whatcom-news.com
Details released in court regarding shots fired incident on Valley Highway
ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of Strand Road and Valley Highway (SR9) about 7:35am on Saturday, September 17th, after a victim reported their windshield had been shattered by a subject firing a shotgun from the shoulder of the road. Patrick Jarvis was subsequently arrested for a number of crimes including 1st degree assault.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine police searching for person of interest
Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
q13fox.com
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
KOMO News
WSP: Suspect shoots at, misses trooper, who returns fire during standoff in Snohomish Co.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred Monday night. The standoff began with a traffic stop around 8 p.m. along SR 9 and 176th Street in the Snohomish area. The driver, a 27-year-old Snohomish man, reportedly refused to surrender or get out of the car.
Town Hall offers these issues at play in rising downtown Bellingham crime
“It’s feeling untenable,” Horseshoe Cafe co-owner says, describing violence, drug-dealing and loitering near her restaurant in the heart of downtown.
989kbay.com
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
whatcom-news.com
Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
myeverettnews.com
Search On For Suspects As Two Dead From Separate Shootings During Weekend Of Gun Violence In Everett
A Monday follow up on a violent weekend in Everett, Washington. Still not a lot of details as investigations are ongoing but we we checked with Everett Police Officer Ora Hamel on the status of the following stories we covered this weekend. The man shot at the convenience store Friday...
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
thenorthernlight.com
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
989kbay.com
Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday. Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso. Deputies, along with...
39-Year-Old Man Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Highway 99 at 10:10 p.m on Sunday. According to the investigators, a 39-year-old Edmonds man was on the shoulder near a disabled car that partially blocked the right lane. He was struck by a 29-year-old Lynnwood man heading north at the time.
