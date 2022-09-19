ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man

EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl

ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
whatcom-news.com

Details released in court regarding shots fired incident on Valley Highway

ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of Strand Road and Valley Highway (SR9) about 7:35am on Saturday, September 17th, after a victim reported their windshield had been shattered by a subject firing a shotgun from the shoulder of the road. Patrick Jarvis was subsequently arrested for a number of crimes including 1st degree assault.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine police searching for person of interest

Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
BLAINE, WA
q13fox.com

Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Whatcom Superior Court
989kbay.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline

The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Human torso washes ashore near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy