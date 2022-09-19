Read full article on original website
Related
CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana
A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
texasstandard.org
Fact check: Is Abbott right that raising age for AR purchases is unconstitutional?
Amid calls for a special legislative session after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not changed his stance on gun laws or on calling a special session. Uvalde community members have called on officials to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to...
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
Texas Hunters Shoot 23 Feral Hogs In 2 Minutes From Helicopter: WATCH
That's one way to solve the feral hog problem in Texas.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?
Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
10 of the Richest People in Texas
When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
This Is the Worst Burger Ranking I’ve Ever Seen
I can't even really describe how wrong this list I saw on the internet this week is. I tried to put it into words, but the English language has failed me at how A&W is allegedly the greatest burger in America. Fast food or not, the facts are not in line with that conclusion.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0