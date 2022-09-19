ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana

A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel CEO Reece Fulgham said in a press release. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
B93

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Common People#Stacker Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For

When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
AQUILLA, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?

Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

This Is the Worst Burger Ranking I’ve Ever Seen

I can't even really describe how wrong this list I saw on the internet this week is. I tried to put it into words, but the English language has failed me at how A&W is allegedly the greatest burger in America. Fast food or not, the facts are not in line with that conclusion.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy