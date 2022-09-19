ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis

The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
3 Health Care REITs With The Highest Upside, According to Analysts

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been hit particularly hard in 2022, but analysts are starting to see value in the beaten-down prices of these stocks. Lately they have been predicting large upside target prices. Following are three healthcare REITs that analysts feel have the highest upside potential from current levels:
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Flexsteel Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 10.3% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 675.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares...
Best APY Rates for September 21, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.10% Savings $100 n/a SoFi 2.00% Savings $0 n/a Lending Club 2.15% Savings $100 n/a Citizens 2.35% Savings $0 n/a Barclays 2.00% Savings $0 n/a. While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which...
