More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Flexsteel Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Cramer On COVID-19 Vaccine Stock: 'I Know It Can Go Lower, But I Think It's A Really Well-Run Company'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Moderna, Inc. MRNA. "I know it can go lower, but I think it’s a really well-run company," he added. When asked about Crown Castle Inc. CCI, he said, "I say, keep your powder dry." The...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 10.3% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. Digital Ally's trading volume hit 2.5 million shares by close, accounting for 675.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares...
Best APY Rates for September 21, 2022
Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.10% Savings $100 n/a SoFi 2.00% Savings $0 n/a Lending Club 2.15% Savings $100 n/a Citizens 2.35% Savings $0 n/a Barclays 2.00% Savings $0 n/a. While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which...
