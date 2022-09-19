ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Couponing Apps Today? Save Money and Get Rewards

Most people wouldn’t turn down free money or easier ways to save money. Paper coupons are mostly a relic of the past, as consumers turn to smartphones for saving. In addition to budgeting apps, a wide range of couponing apps exist now to make saving money on your favorite products easier. Here’s a look at some of the best couponing apps in 2022.
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
Android Police

California is suing Amazon, so your stuff might get cheaper soon

Amazon is the single largest online retailer in the US, and there are many tips and tricks you need to know when you shop there. With this market dominating position, it’s clear that third-party sellers and manufacturers will do everything to get at least one slice of the cake. As such, the Californian attorney general suspects that Amazon is misusing its power, preventing competitors from emerging and dictating prices. To combat these alleged practices, California has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
Business Insider

Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook

Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
Boston

Fall Furniture Deals 2022

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
Kiplinger

A Second Amazon Prime Day 2022 Could Be an October Surprise

Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is a strong prospect for October. That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before the holiday shopping season and loads of deals for shoppers looking to get a jump on their end-of-the-year holiday shopping.
FOXBusiness

Amazon adds layaway as another installment payment option

Amazon has given its shoppers a new way to finance purchases that offers the perks of an installment plan without the hassle of fees. Amazon recently unveiled Amazon Layaway, a new payment option that allows shoppers to put select items on hold and pay for them over the span of five installments without any associated fees or credit check. The plans can be started with any credit or debit card.
TechCrunch

Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers

The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
