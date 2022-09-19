Amazon is the single largest online retailer in the US, and there are many tips and tricks you need to know when you shop there. With this market dominating position, it’s clear that third-party sellers and manufacturers will do everything to get at least one slice of the cake. As such, the Californian attorney general suspects that Amazon is misusing its power, preventing competitors from emerging and dictating prices. To combat these alleged practices, California has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO