SheKnows

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Here, So Stock Up Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With PSLs arriving at Starbucks early, and stores already selling fall-scented candles, it’s never been a better time to also stock up on — you guessed it — pumpkin spice hot cocoa bombs. And lucky for us all, they’re currently in stock on Target, Etsy, and Amazon. But you better act fast, because if we learned anything last fall it’s that hot cocoa bombs sell out very quickly.
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Mashed

The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
shefinds

Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Target Because Of Possible Metal Contamination

Unfortunately for lovers of ever-tasty animal cookies, a variety sold in Target stores has recently been recalled nationwide. On August 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an announcement that D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies due to the fact that “metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.” Yikes!
iheart.com

Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments

If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
AM 1390 KRFO

When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?

Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
Mashed

Aldi's Popular Fall Cookies Just Made Their Way Back To Shelves

We're still a week away from the official start of the 2022 fall season. However, we can't blame anybody who's already living in an autumn state of mind. Though some parts of the country are still experiencing shorts and T-shirt weather, restaurants like Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A have already rolled out their fall-themed goodies, and many grocery stores have been lining their shelves with seasonal fare for several weeks now, as well. Aldi, for example, ushered in its fall food lineup last month with the debut of the new Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies, which fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted shoppers to in a post on August 21. "The first fall snack item has been found!" the Instagrammer triumphantly captioned a photo of the never-before-seen treat.
Mashed

Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat

There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Mashed

Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way

Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.
Mashed

Instagram Is Floored Over Aldi's Extensive Pumpkin Beer Selection

Fall is officially here, and you know what that means: all pumpkin everything. Enthusiasts can celebrate by whipping up the best pumpkin recipes for fall or picking up any of the literally thousands of pumpkin products flooding the supermarkets. Those who really want to get into the spirit can grab a PSL, knock out a 30-minute pumpkin streusel muffin recipe, and head over to the store to pick up some pumpkin spice-flavored Twinkies or even Gouda cheese. This season, though, one relatively pumpkin-deprived area of the market is getting a blast of seasonal sparkle from the pumpkin fairy (or whoever it is who spreads all that pumpkin spice spirit): beer.
