Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Here, So Stock Up Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With PSLs arriving at Starbucks early, and stores already selling fall-scented candles, it’s never been a better time to also stock up on — you guessed it — pumpkin spice hot cocoa bombs. And lucky for us all, they’re currently in stock on Target, Etsy, and Amazon. But you better act fast, because if we learned anything last fall it’s that hot cocoa bombs sell out very quickly.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
I tried six orange juice brands including Target and Walmart – a surprise won but don’t let the packaging fool you
ORANGE juice is a staple at supermarkets and you'll find many choices. Every brand touts something "special" in its juice but make sure not to get sold on the packaging, as it comes down to taste. Orange juice has its health benefits. It contains beneficial Vitamin C but you should...
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
I tried seven chocolate chip cookies including Aldi and Walmart – a classic won but the runner-up will save you cash
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Target Because Of Possible Metal Contamination
Unfortunately for lovers of ever-tasty animal cookies, a variety sold in Target stores has recently been recalled nationwide. On August 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an announcement that D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies due to the fact that “metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.” Yikes!
Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments
If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
When Should You Wash Fresh Farm Eggs In Minnesota?
Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
Aldi's Popular Fall Cookies Just Made Their Way Back To Shelves
We're still a week away from the official start of the 2022 fall season. However, we can't blame anybody who's already living in an autumn state of mind. Though some parts of the country are still experiencing shorts and T-shirt weather, restaurants like Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A have already rolled out their fall-themed goodies, and many grocery stores have been lining their shelves with seasonal fare for several weeks now, as well. Aldi, for example, ushered in its fall food lineup last month with the debut of the new Benton's Apple Cider Donut Crème Cookies, which fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted shoppers to in a post on August 21. "The first fall snack item has been found!" the Instagrammer triumphantly captioned a photo of the never-before-seen treat.
Guacamole and salsa among 25 recalled items sold at Kroger after listeria was found
Listeria caused 25 ready-to-eat food items to be recalled from Kroger stores in three states. Atlanta-area company GHGB said in its Tuesday recall notice, posted by the FDA, that on Friday it learned “that a single sample of a product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.”. Listeria kills about 260...
FTC says Bezos, Amazon CEO must testify in Prime membership investigation
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday ordered Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy to testify in an investigation of the company’s Prime membership program. Amazon had requested that the FTC cancel its subpoenas of Bezos and Jassy, arguing that the two executives would not have unique...
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way
Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.
Instagram Is Floored Over Aldi's Extensive Pumpkin Beer Selection
Fall is officially here, and you know what that means: all pumpkin everything. Enthusiasts can celebrate by whipping up the best pumpkin recipes for fall or picking up any of the literally thousands of pumpkin products flooding the supermarkets. Those who really want to get into the spirit can grab a PSL, knock out a 30-minute pumpkin streusel muffin recipe, and head over to the store to pick up some pumpkin spice-flavored Twinkies or even Gouda cheese. This season, though, one relatively pumpkin-deprived area of the market is getting a blast of seasonal sparkle from the pumpkin fairy (or whoever it is who spreads all that pumpkin spice spirit): beer.
