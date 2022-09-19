Everstream Analytics CEO Recognized as Top Women in Supply Chain for Outstanding Leadership and Mentorship

Read full article on original website
Related
Vareto Announces Leadership Hires; Customer Base Grows 10x
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Vareto, the modern FP&A platform leader, announced three key hires and the continued expansion of its customer base. BJ Ebert joins Vareto as Head of Customer Success, alongside Melody Chen as Head of Marketing and Vera DeVera as Head of Community. Together, Ebert, Chen, and DeVera bring over 25 years of experience building and scaling at enterprise and high-growth B2B companies. These hires reflect Vareto’s continued momentum as a market leader in the mid-market and enterprise segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005210/en/ Vareto’s Lalit Singh, President; Vera DeVera, Head of Community; Kat Orekhova, CEO; and BJ Ebert, Head of Customer Success (Photo: Business Wire)
Markel International invests in wholesale claims leadership team with three senior promotions
LONDON , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of. (NYSE: MKL) today announces three senior promotions that build out the leadership team within its wholesale claims operation. This latest investment in leadership plays an important part of Markel's strategy to scale further growth across the organisation's wholesale business.
salestechstar.com
ZorroSign Opens Office at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University
ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in blockchain-based digital signature solutions, today announced the opening of a new office at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus. ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in blockchain-based digital signature solutions, announced the opening of a new office...
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
PepsiCo SVP of growth acceleration on experience, paving the way for Latina-owned businesses
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Marisa Perez is PepsiCo's senior vice president of growth acceleration. She's a first-generation Cuban-American whose past has contributed to her successful present.Perez was born and raised in Southern California; she's the first generation in her family born on American soil."My mom came as part of Operation Pedro Pan," Perez explained. "Which was the largest exodus of children, minors in the western hemisphere, from Cuba. So, by herself - actually she and her sister, without any parents; not knowing the language, not knowing what was going to happen - came to this country. It was part of...
freightwaves.com
Shippers think a little less of 3PLs’ value, supply chain report finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The traditional perception chasm between how shippers and third-party logistics providers view their relationship has widened amid supply chain volatility and ongoing service disruptions, according to a long-running annual study released Monday. About 83% of shipper respondents said their 3PL relationships are successful, according to the...
PGIM Quantitative Solutions Bolsters Distribution Team With Senior Appointment and Promotion
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- PGIM Quantitative Solutions (PGIM Quant), the quantitative and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, has bolstered its distribution team with the appointment of Cyrus Cottin as head of International Distribution, and the promotion of Pam Clancy to head of Global Consultant Relations, effective immediately. PGIM is the US$1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005621/en/ Brian Carroll, Head of Global Distribution, PGIM Quantitative Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
TechCrunch
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
Confidence in Addressing Security Challenges of Hybrid Work Improving Among Businesses, Finds Thales
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- With the past two years resulting in a permanently altered working environment, changes in security were both necessary and notable. Controlling access to applications, data, and systems is an increasingly important aspect of securing any environment and protecting it against both internal and external threats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005005/en/ ©Thales
Zoetis Named a “100 Best Company” and a “Best Company for Dads” by Seramount
PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- For the ninth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of Seramount’s 100 Best Companies (previously known as the Working Mother 100 Best Companies list). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005919/en/ Zoetis’ 2022 Working Parents of the Year are A.J. Edge (top center) and Daniel Edge (bottom center). They are pictured here with their sons, Peyton, 12 (left) and Jackson, 17 (right). Source: Zoetis
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
Citi exceeded its 2022 goals to make leadership more diverse. A top exec explains what the firm is focused on next.
Citi's Erika Irish Brown is laser focused new goals the company just released.
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
foodlogistics.com
3PLs, Shippers Facing Talent Pool Crisis
Ongoing disruption, strategic misalignments and labor challenges are straining the third-party logistics (3PL)-shipper relationship, however both are striving to rebalance supply chains in the wake of a post-pandemic world, according to a study created in conjunction with NTT DATA, supply chain professor and researcher Dr. C. John Langley and Penske Logistics.
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accenture Scored the Highest in IT Security Services in North America and Europe by Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in IT security services in North America and Europe in two new reports from analyst firm Everest Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005304/en/ Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — North America (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0