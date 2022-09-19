Everstream Analytics CEO Recognized as Top Women in Supply Chain for Outstanding Leadership and Mentorship

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Marisa Perez is PepsiCo's senior vice president of growth acceleration. She's a first-generation Cuban-American whose past has contributed to her successful present.Perez was born and raised in Southern California; she's the first generation in her family born on American soil."My mom came as part of Operation Pedro Pan," Perez explained. "Which was the largest exodus of children, minors in the western hemisphere, from Cuba. So, by herself - actually she and her sister, without any parents; not knowing the language, not knowing what was going to happen - came to this country. It was part of...

