Ruby’s New Operating System Puts More Business Information at Receptionists’ Fingertips–Enabling Authentic Brand-Building Interactions

A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
How to Create a More Productive Culture in Your Business
The workplace culture of your business is crucial to your success. Never has that been more important than now, as companies compete for scarce talent reshaped by the pandemic. As...
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
International Business Times
New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers
In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
TechRadar
The war on talent: empower employees with the right tech
The war on talent continues across all sectors in line with the hybrid shift, and as a result, future skilled employees (opens in new tab) are reassessing their priorities. Previously employers could lure future workers in with the promise of a nicely designed office space, or free lunches, but now, it’s not so simple. Technology is front and center of the employee (opens in new tab) retention debate, it’s not only a case of providing them with the equipment that makes working easier but empowering them with the hardware to work flexibly, seamlessly and collaborate with colleagues hassle-free.
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
Confidence in Addressing Security Challenges of Hybrid Work Improving Among Businesses, Finds Thales
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- With the past two years resulting in a permanently altered working environment, changes in security were both necessary and notable. Controlling access to applications, data, and systems is an increasingly important aspect of securing any environment and protecting it against both internal and external threats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005005/en/ ©Thales
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for a...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
