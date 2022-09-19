Read full article on original website
Related
2 injured in east Las Vegas valley stabbing, suspect custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the east valley after two people were injured. It happened in the 2000 block of east Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, near Desert Springs Hospital, according to police. Once officers arrived they found two people with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital […]
LVMPD: Suspect in custody after stabbing two adults near Desert Springs Hospital
Las Vegas police said that a stabbing occurred near Desert Springs Hospital. The victim is currently at the hospital and is not fatal at this time.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect who shot 5 at Las Vegas birthday party was tackled, disarmed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Partygoers tackled and disarmed the man accused of shooting and injuring five people, two critically, at a Las Vegas birthday party over the weekend, according to an arrest report. Alberto Santacruz, 36, was arrested for the shooting, which happened around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept....
news3lv.com
Suspect identified in south valley police shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We now know the name of the suspect involved in a police shooting over the weekend. LVMPD says it happened Saturday night, in the south valley around 7:30 p.m. Police say Steven Michael Trovato confronted officers in their patrol car, holding a gun. That's when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas man accused of killing mother was released from prison just months ago
The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death was released from prison just months before police arrested him on a murder charge last week, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police: Man stabs, kills woman sleeping outside business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was sleeping outside of a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley last week when a man walked up to her and stabbed her, according to Metro police. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to the 1400 block of E. University Ave. at around 6:09 p.m. and found the […]
Las Vegas police identify two officers involved in shooting in Enterprise
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified two officers who are on paid administrative leave while the department investigated their involvement in a shooting.
9/11 responder fights for life after hit-and-run on same day decades later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 days since a Henderson bicyclist was hit by a car and left on the side of the road fighting for his life. Henderson Police say all of their leads have run dry and the victim’s family is pleading for the public to help solve the case. It happened […]
One arrested after escaping police on foot following robbery
One person is facing multiple charges after multiple police agencies in Las Vegas searched for two robbery suspects after they escaped on foot at Aliante Casino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House party shooting leaves neighbors rattled in northeast Las Vegas valley
On Sunday morning, as many as five people were sent to the hospital after being shot at a birthday party.
L.A. Weekly
David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police search for robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon. HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive. According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in...
2 men accused of selling pounds of meth, heroin across Las Vegas valley
Two men face drug charges for allegedly selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine across the Las Vegas valley, federal prosecutors said.
KDWN
Official held in Vegas reporter killing facing loss of job
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles also was hit Tuesday with a lawsuit seeking to strip him of his elected position in the weeks before his term expires Dec. 31. Telles is a Democrat. He was arrested Sept. 7 and remains jailed in the Sept. 2 killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German. A hearing of evidence in the murder case is set Oct. 26. No hearing was immediately set in the civil case that could cost Telles his job.
KTNV
Police investigate homicide on Algonquin Drive, near William E. Orr Middle School
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity was reported on northbound Algonquin Drive at Flamingo Road on Tuesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area, near the Hesperian Falls Apartment Complex, and will be canvassing the area for the next few hours.
LVMPD: Birthday party ends with five people shot in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police said they have one suspect in custody after a shooting overnight Sunday. Five people were shot in total.
L.A. Weekly
Maria Monaco De Lopez Dies after Truck Accident on Cerrito Street [Paradise, NV]
61-Year-Old Pedestrian Maria Monaco De Lopez Fatally Struck near San Rafael Avenue. The incident happened at around 8:15 a.m., near the intersection of Cerrito Street and San Rafael Avenue. According to reports, De Lopez was crossing the street when she was struck by a pickup truck. The impact of the...
Comments / 0