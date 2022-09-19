ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

2 injured in east Las Vegas valley stabbing, suspect custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the east valley after two people were injured. It happened in the 2000 block of east Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, near Desert Springs Hospital, according to police. Once officers arrived they found two people with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect identified in south valley police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We now know the name of the suspect involved in a police shooting over the weekend. LVMPD says it happened Saturday night, in the south valley around 7:30 p.m. Police say Steven Michael Trovato confronted officers in their patrol car, holding a gun. That's when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police search for robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon. HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive. According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in...
HENDERSON, NV
KDWN

Official held in Vegas reporter killing facing loss of job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles also was hit Tuesday with a lawsuit seeking to strip him of his elected position in the weeks before his term expires Dec. 31. Telles is a Democrat. He was arrested Sept. 7 and remains jailed in the Sept. 2 killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German. A hearing of evidence in the murder case is set Oct. 26. No hearing was immediately set in the civil case that could cost Telles his job.
LAS VEGAS, NV

