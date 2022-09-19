LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles also was hit Tuesday with a lawsuit seeking to strip him of his elected position in the weeks before his term expires Dec. 31. Telles is a Democrat. He was arrested Sept. 7 and remains jailed in the Sept. 2 killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German. A hearing of evidence in the murder case is set Oct. 26. No hearing was immediately set in the civil case that could cost Telles his job.

