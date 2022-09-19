ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KIX 105.7

Pettis County Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Training

Five personnel from Pettis County Fire Protection District attended swift water rescue training in Eureka this past weekend. Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding said “I am very proud of them for enduring this vigorous training. A total of 24 training hours were completed Saturday from 8:30 a.m., to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., with very few breaks.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council

Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry & Benton Co – CHNA Community Town Hall, October 13th, 2022

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare, in partnership with Compass Health Network and Henry County Health Center, are working on preparing a 2022 Henry and Benton County MO Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in the 2019...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For September 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers conducted a vehicle stop at West Main Street and South Quincy Avenue. The driver's information was checked with Dispatch, and it was confirmed he did not have a valid medical marijuana status. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. Joshua A. Cormican, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cormican was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Want To Play Poker For A Good Cause? Help State Fair Roadrunners!

My family grew up around a card table. My father would get together once a month with a few of my uncles and cousins for a rotating game of standard poker games like 7 Card Stud, 5 card draw, and others. In 2003 a man named Chris Moneymaker took a $40 online tournament qualifying win and ending up winning the main event at the World Series of Poker for $2.5 Million dollars. After this event, Texas Hold-Em tournaments became more popular than ever and the poker boom was born.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)

Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
CLINTON, MO
