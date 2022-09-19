Read full article on original website
Related
Pettis County Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Training
Five personnel from Pettis County Fire Protection District attended swift water rescue training in Eureka this past weekend. Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding said “I am very proud of them for enduring this vigorous training. A total of 24 training hours were completed Saturday from 8:30 a.m., to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., with very few breaks.”
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
mykdkd.com
Clinton School District Transportation Changes
Parents, please see the following changes to transportation for this afternoon, 9/21. This should not impact arrival times by more than 10 minutes.
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
Trot Away The Turkey With The Center For Human Services This Fall
The Center for Human Service's 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk is coming up. This great cause needs you, so that means you've gotta get off your hind quarters and get to walking or jogging!. Since we're all about to put on some extra holiday pounds, it's time to...
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Henry & Benton Co – CHNA Community Town Hall, October 13th, 2022
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare, in partnership with Compass Health Network and Henry County Health Center, are working on preparing a 2022 Henry and Benton County MO Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in the 2019...
Johnson County Fire Protection District Building New Station Near Knob
Construction recently began on a new Johnson County Fire Protection District. Station Four building near Knob Noster. The building, located at 85 NE D Highway, is replacing the current structure located approximately 2,500 feet to the west which was built in 1990. The current Station Four building is 1,600 square...
939theeagle.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers conducted a vehicle stop at West Main Street and South Quincy Avenue. The driver's information was checked with Dispatch, and it was confirmed he did not have a valid medical marijuana status. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. Joshua A. Cormican, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cormican was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want To Play Poker For A Good Cause? Help State Fair Roadrunners!
My family grew up around a card table. My father would get together once a month with a few of my uncles and cousins for a rotating game of standard poker games like 7 Card Stud, 5 card draw, and others. In 2003 a man named Chris Moneymaker took a $40 online tournament qualifying win and ending up winning the main event at the World Series of Poker for $2.5 Million dollars. After this event, Texas Hold-Em tournaments became more popular than ever and the poker boom was born.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1