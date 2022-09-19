Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Student loan forgiveness now extended to public servants in New York: Governor Hochul’s Office
Student loan forgiveness has now been extended to public servants of New York State, according to the latest from the Governor’s Office. The average New Yorker, who qualifies for the program, can have nearly $61,000 in student debt loans forgiven and this expansion now provides even more of that opportunity.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority
The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
wrfalp.com
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals
New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
wxhc.com
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
cpajournal.com
Key Personal Income Tax Decision
In a significant development, a New York appeals court recently held that a taxpayer’s vacation home did not, in fact, qualify as a “permanent place of abode” under New York’s personal income tax statutory residency rules. On June 30, 2022, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department, reversed a lower court ruling and decided in favor of the taxpayer, Nelson Obus, concluding he was not a New York resident [In re Obus v. N.Y. Tax App. Trib., Dkt. No. 533310 (N.Y. S.Ct., App. Div., 3d Dept.)]. This article will provide an overview of this key personal income tax decision.
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
cnyhomepage.com
Real estate prices rise, sales fall across New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) has released its August 2022 New York State housing market report. The report shows that housing prices across the state rose while home sales declined. NYSAR said closed sales fell 10.9% in August from 15,367 homes in 2021...
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness
A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
Hurricane Fiona now Category 3 storm; NY and NJ sending aid to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona is blasting the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remain without electricity or running water Tuesday.
