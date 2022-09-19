Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Queen's pony watches funeral procession march through Windsor Castle grounds
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved fell pony Carltonlima Emma looked on as a funeral procession for the late monarch travelled through Windsor Castle grounds today, 19 September. Her Majesty's coffin was carried in a state hearse through the streets of Windsor before entering the castle for a committal service. The Queen...
RELATED PEOPLE
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
How Much Did Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost? Breaking Down the Expensive Ceremony
An expensive tribute. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an event unlike anything the United Kingdom has ever seen — and the cost reflected that fact. The British government hasn't confirmed the exact cost of the event, but a former royal security officer told the New York Post that he believes the security alone will cost […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Rare, Previously Unseen Photos of Queen Elizabeth Were Just Released by Buckingham Palace
On Monday, September 19, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, and received with a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the royal family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Buckingham Palace Made Their Stance On Who's Invited To The Queen's Funeral Crystal Clear
Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, Buckingham Palace has been busy finalizing the details of her various tributes and services. The queen's funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. BST following a public lying in state, Buckingham Palace announced. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, the same church where the late monarch married Prince Philip in 1947 and where her coronation took place in 1953.
MSNBC
Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Windsor after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, MSNBC’s Katy Tur, Chris Jansing and Andrea Mitchell explain why the queen’s death means so much to Americans as well as millions of people around the world. Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Newly released satellite images from Maxar show thousands of people gathered in London’s Hyde Park to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser reports from London. Sept. 19, 2022.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Await Coffin's Arrival at Windsor Castle
Get your tissues ready ... because 2 of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were patiently waiting for their owner to arrive at her final resting place in Windsor Castle. The royal pups, Muick and Sandy, were being walked Monday at the castle ... ahead of QE2's Committal Service, where she's being laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
Comments / 0