The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.

