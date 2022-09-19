ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

US News and World Report

In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s resistance anthem: sing it loud, sing it proud

The trashing of a song – however illustrious its history – is a minor issue compared with the social divisions that a future government led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League would foment. But the radical right’s targeting of the Italian liberation anthem Bella Ciao during the current election campaign is nevertheless instructive.
SOCIETY
AFP

Eyeing victory, Italian right rallies ahead of vote

Italy's right-wing parties will stage a joint rally Thursday in a final push ahead of elections forecast to install a one-time fan of Mussolini as the country's first female prime minister. - Concrete measures - Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi -- who at nearly 86 has conducted a largely virtual campaign so far -- will hold a rally in Rome on Thursday evening before a final day campaigning ahead of a news blackout.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Biden calls on U.N. to "hold Russia accountable"

President Biden used his address to the United Nations to denounce Russia and President Vladimir Putin's "brutal, needless war." He called Putin's latest nuclear threats "reckless" and "irresponsible." Margaret Brennan has the latest.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Italy's Frontrunner Party Suspends Candidate Over Hitler Praise

ROME (Reuters) - The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
WORLD

