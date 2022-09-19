Read full article on original website
EU parliament declares that Hungary — beloved of Trump and Tucker Carlson — no longer counts as a democracy
EU parliament members voted on Thursday to declare Hungary no longer a democracy. Hungary has grown increasingly authoritarian, inspiring many US conservatives. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson have high praise for Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orbán. EU lawmakers voted on Thursday to no longer view Hungary, a European country...
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly. "We mustn't stand idly by when a major nuclear power armed to the...
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
Taking swipe at Russia, Macron says fence sitters need to wake up
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a modern day imperialism that was based on the law of the jungle and pleaded on Tuesday for neutral countries to stop being complicit by remaining silent about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU lawmakers' call to cut funds to Hungary a 'boring joke' -Orban
BELGRADE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Parliament's call earlier this week to cut funds to Hungary over democratic backsliding was a "boring joke."
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After his headline performance at Hungary’s Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country’s prime minister. The castle,...
US News and World Report
In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
In Ventimiglia, life for those hoping to cross into France has become increasingly difficult
CNBC
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
The Guardian view on Italy’s resistance anthem: sing it loud, sing it proud
The trashing of a song – however illustrious its history – is a minor issue compared with the social divisions that a future government led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League would foment. But the radical right’s targeting of the Italian liberation anthem Bella Ciao during the current election campaign is nevertheless instructive.
Eyeing victory, Italian right rallies ahead of vote
Italy's right-wing parties will stage a joint rally Thursday in a final push ahead of elections forecast to install a one-time fan of Mussolini as the country's first female prime minister. - Concrete measures - Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi -- who at nearly 86 has conducted a largely virtual campaign so far -- will hold a rally in Rome on Thursday evening before a final day campaigning ahead of a news blackout.
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for 'immediate cease fire' in Ukraine
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate cease fire in Ukraine, while criticizing sanctions against Russia over the invasion, as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Germany takes over Uniper, raising rescue bill to $29 billion
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the ministry said.
Biden calls on U.N. to "hold Russia accountable"
President Biden used his address to the United Nations to denounce Russia and President Vladimir Putin's "brutal, needless war." He called Putin's latest nuclear threats "reckless" and "irresponsible." Margaret Brennan has the latest.
US News and World Report
Italy's Frontrunner Party Suspends Candidate Over Hitler Praise
ROME (Reuters) - The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group...
UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’
Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
