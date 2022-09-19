Read full article on original website
BBC
Lebanese banks to remain shut indefinitely after economic crises
Lebanese banks will remain shut "indefinitely" due to a lack of security protection by authorities, say their association. The announcement by the Association of Lebanese Banks follows a string of raids by customers demanding access to frozen savings last week. It said their employees faced risks which had not been...
Palestinians commemorate horrific 1982 massacre in Beirut
BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinians commemorated Friday the 40th anniversary of the horrific killings in a refugee camp in Beirut that left hundreds of people dead during Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Dozens of citizens from Europe who support the Palestinian cause also took part in the memorial held...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Shamima Begum ‘smuggled into Syria for Islamic State by Canadian spy’
Canada and UK accused of covering up involvement of double agent in British teenager’s recruitment for IS
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says
The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Navy Times
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
nationalinterest.org
Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?
With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
Lebanese cheer as their dancers win America's Got Talent
BEIRUT (AP) — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show America’s Got Talent brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale. The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a handful of lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return home.
Palestinian forces clash with gunmen; woman killed in Israel
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city Tuesday as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. In separate violence, Israeli police said late Tuesday...
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
Two dead and 25 injured in Iran's Kermanshah following protests - Fars
DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
'Fat Leonard' fugitive in US Navy scandal captured in Venezuela
A military contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who pleaded guilty in the US Navy's worst ever corruption scandal has been captured in Venezuela after fleeing the United States, the Interpol office in Caracas said. Four Navy officers have been found guilty in the case so far, while another 29 people, including naval officials, contractors and Francis himself, have pleaded guilty, US media said. bur-wd/ec
Border queues and flights sell out as Kremlin denies Russians fleeing after Putin call-up order
The number of Russians crossing the Finnish border “intensified” overnight after Vladimir Putin’s dramatic announcement that Moscow would begin military mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, officials in Helskini said.The Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs, Matti Pitkaniitty, told Reuters that 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from 3,133 on the same day a week earlier.On Wednesday there were reports of flights to countries including Turkey and Georgia selling out after the Russian leader spoke.“Traffic at the Finnish-Russian border intensified during the night,” said Pitkaniitty. “The number clearly has picked up.”On Thursday...
At least 9 killed as Iran protests spread over woman's death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press. The scope of Iran’s ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in at least a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country’s mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces. To prevent protests from spreading, Iran’s biggest telecom operator largely shut down mobile internet access again Thursday, said Netblocks, a group that monitors internet access, describing the restrictions as the most severe since 2019. An anchor on Iran’s state television suggested the death toll from the mass protests could be as high as 17 on Thursday, but did not say how he reached that figure. “Unfortunately, 17 people and police officers present at the scene of these events lost their lives,” the anchor said, adding official statistics would be released later.
Families of missing Mexico students urge Israel to deport suspect
Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested Wednesday outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. "Israel is protecting Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build the 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, a representative of the students' families, told AFP. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, with no visible police presence.
