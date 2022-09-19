Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
WITN
Make Me Proud: Pamlico Co teachers take on big responsibility
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Our school systems are hard at work to keep our kids happy, healthy, and well cared for, but we have all seen the stories of teacher shortages sending districts into a scramble to cover the school year. In Pamlico County, a group of teachers’ assistants...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roanokebeacon.com
Belhaven native gets to work as Tyrrell County field agent
Tyrrell County’s Cooperative Extension has welcomed Belhaven native Memphis Slade-Credle on as their latest field agent. Although a newcomer to the professional side of the industry, Credle is no stranger to the fieldwork it takes to keep North Carolinians fed. “My granddaddy is in the industry too, and the...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Produce box distribution program resumes
JACKSON – Northampton County’s Office of Aging continues to provide an array of services to senior citizens throughout the county. Theresa Scott, Director of Aging, shared details of that work with the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Sept. 7. Scott provided an overview of different...
WITN
Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
WITN
Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission came together Monday night for a joint meeting to address employee health and dental insurance benefits. The joint City-GUC Pay & Benefits Committee unanimously voted to adopt proposed changes during the meeting, which included an increase in health insurance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Help name GPD’s new addition-in-training to team
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new four-legged, furry addition to the Greenville Police Department. A couple of weeks ago, they found a puppy abandoned on the side of the road. After nobody claimed him, they decided to make him their own. The department hasn’t picked out a name quite yet, but he’s in training […]
Grant will help Duplin County expand broadband reach
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Faster internet is on the way for one county in Eastern North Carolina. Duplin County is one of 69 counties across the state to receive part of the ‘Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants’ (GREAT). More than $4 million will help FOCUS Broadband install 72 miles of fiber across […]
WITN
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
‘Response time for an ambulance can be vital:’ Southeastern Pitt County has new ambulance
BLACK JACK, N.C. (WNCT) – It normally takes a Pitt County ambulance anywhere from 1-20 minutes to get to the Southeastern part of the county near the Blackjack and Chicod communities. Now, with an ambulance housed at the Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department, it could take 10 minutes or less. “Southeastern Pitt County, the Chicod, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
WITN
State audit slams Robersonville for money mismanagement
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit shows an Eastern Carolina town lacked necessary safeguards for cash kept at town hall, gave improper loans to employees, and had questionable credit card purchases. State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative audit for Robersonville this morning. In the 29-page report, the audit...
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
40th annual Chili Festival happening this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The 40th annual Havelock Chili Festival is coming back bigger than ever after a two-year hiatus. The festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walter B. Jones Park in downtown Havelock. In addition to the chili cooks competing for top honors in Red Chili and People’s […]
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
Mumfest returns Oct. 8-9, kicks off month of activities in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC – The city of New Bern is making final preparations for Mumfest. The event runs Oct. 8-9 and continues with a month-long list of activities. Throughout MumMonth, Swiss Bear is welcoming over 200 vendors, including 30 food vendors, nearly 20 musical acts, spectacular entertainment from BMX, Dog Show, Trampoline and Ariel performers—as […]
New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
Comments / 0