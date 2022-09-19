Read full article on original website
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
The Robesonian
Lumber River Council of Governments host Lead for North Carolina Local Government Fellow
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments has announced that it is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. On August 1, 2022, the Council started hosting a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
Grant will help Duplin County expand broadband reach
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Faster internet is on the way for one county in Eastern North Carolina. Duplin County is one of 69 counties across the state to receive part of the ‘Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants’ (GREAT). More than $4 million will help FOCUS Broadband install 72 miles of fiber across […]
North Carolina newcomer says he will support his 2 children with $1 million win
Less than a week after relocating to North Carolina, Jeremy Hartzell, of Asheville, bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
WITN
ECU hosting two career fairs next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WITN
State audit slams Robersonville for money mismanagement
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit shows an Eastern Carolina town lacked necessary safeguards for cash kept at town hall, gave improper loans to employees, and had questionable credit card purchases. State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative audit for Robersonville this morning. In the 29-page report, the audit...
WITN
Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission came together Monday night for a joint meeting to address employee health and dental insurance benefits. The joint City-GUC Pay & Benefits Committee unanimously voted to adopt proposed changes during the meeting, which included an increase in health insurance...
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
neusenews.com
Greene County: Annual Switch to Chloramines
Beginning on OCTOBER 1st, 2022 continuing until MARCH 31st, 2023 Greene County will change to purchased water from GUC. The disinfectant used in the water treatment process at GUC will be chloramines rather than free chlorine during this period of time. During the annual switch to chloramines, customers may notice...
