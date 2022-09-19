ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greene County getting $50 million for new high school

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Grant will help Duplin County expand broadband reach

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Faster internet is on the way for one county in Eastern North Carolina. Duplin County is one of 69 counties across the state to receive part of the ‘Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants’ (GREAT).  More than $4 million will help FOCUS Broadband install 72 miles of fiber across […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU hosting two career fairs next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
GREENVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

State audit slams Robersonville for money mismanagement

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state audit shows an Eastern Carolina town lacked necessary safeguards for cash kept at town hall, gave improper loans to employees, and had questionable credit card purchases. State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative audit for Robersonville this morning. In the 29-page report, the audit...
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission came together Monday night for a joint meeting to address employee health and dental insurance benefits. The joint City-GUC Pay & Benefits Committee unanimously voted to adopt proposed changes during the meeting, which included an increase in health insurance...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County: Annual Switch to Chloramines

Beginning on OCTOBER 1st, 2022 continuing until MARCH 31st, 2023 Greene County will change to purchased water from GUC. The disinfectant used in the water treatment process at GUC will be chloramines rather than free chlorine during this period of time. During the annual switch to chloramines, customers may notice...
GREENE COUNTY, NC

