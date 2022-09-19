Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU hosting two career fairs next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
roanokebeacon.com
Belhaven native gets to work as Tyrrell County field agent
Tyrrell County’s Cooperative Extension has welcomed Belhaven native Memphis Slade-Credle on as their latest field agent. Although a newcomer to the professional side of the industry, Credle is no stranger to the fieldwork it takes to keep North Carolinians fed. “My granddaddy is in the industry too, and the...
New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
WITN
Make Me Proud: Pamlico Co teachers take on big responsibility
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Our school systems are hard at work to keep our kids happy, healthy, and well cared for, but we have all seen the stories of teacher shortages sending districts into a scramble to cover the school year. In Pamlico County, a group of teachers’ assistants...
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
WITN
Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Produce box distribution program resumes
JACKSON – Northampton County’s Office of Aging continues to provide an array of services to senior citizens throughout the county. Theresa Scott, Director of Aging, shared details of that work with the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Sept. 7. Scott provided an overview of different...
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
WITN
‘Our duty to answer the call’: Greenville business supports those impacted by Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Fiona has left destruction in its wake throughout the Caribbean with heavy winds and rain. One Greenville business is ready to step in after their loved ones have experienced the devastation of the storm. Jay Bastardo, Villa Verde’s owner, says, “The little things that we...
pittcc.edu
PCC to Receive Federal Funding to Expand Biotech Program
WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College will receive more than $1 million in federal grant funding to enhance its biotechnology program as part of the Accelerate NC – Life Sciences Manufacturing coalition’s effort to strengthen North Carolina’s life sciences sector. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic...
WITN
Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend. The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00...
WITN
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
Help name GPD’s new addition-in-training to team
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new four-legged, furry addition to the Greenville Police Department. A couple of weeks ago, they found a puppy abandoned on the side of the road. After nobody claimed him, they decided to make him their own. The department hasn’t picked out a name quite yet, but he’s in training […]
40th annual Chili Festival happening this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The 40th annual Havelock Chili Festival is coming back bigger than ever after a two-year hiatus. The festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walter B. Jones Park in downtown Havelock. In addition to the chili cooks competing for top honors in Red Chili and People’s […]
‘Response time for an ambulance can be vital:’ Southeastern Pitt County has new ambulance
BLACK JACK, N.C. (WNCT) – It normally takes a Pitt County ambulance anywhere from 1-20 minutes to get to the Southeastern part of the county near the Blackjack and Chicod communities. Now, with an ambulance housed at the Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department, it could take 10 minutes or less. “Southeastern Pitt County, the Chicod, […]
Social district a possibility in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
