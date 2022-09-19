Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’
Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
ocscanner.news
SEARCHING FOR A LAP TO LAY MY HEAD ON – COULD YOURS BE IT?
Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!
A Brooklyn couple bought a run-down, 180-year-old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. More than 13 years later, they say the renovation process 'really never has ended.'
"We were too naive to understand how big a project it was. We thought we could just paint it and it would be fine," owner Kat O'Sullivan told Insider.
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
Pizzeria owner helps rescue loyal customer
The owner of a pizzeria in Cliffside Park went the extra mile for one of his loyal customers and may have saved his life in the process.
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East Side
Parma Nuova is a new casual fine dining Italian restaurant from Owner-Manager Giorgio Manzio, who has partnered with La Masseria Group; Giuseppe “Peppe” Iuele, Vincenzo “Enzo” Ruggiero and Executive Chef Giuseppe “Pino” Coladonato. Together, they have taken over the space of Parma an Upper East Side stalwart that opened in 1977. Parma Nuova, meaning the new Parma, retains the trademark fine dining quality service of La Masseria with a focus on the flavors of Parma, Italy in a more relaxed environment.
'I Acted Out My Compulsive Behaviors': Popular NY Meteorologist Speaks Out After Firing
Popular New York City meteorologist Erick Adame is speaking out after being fired for appearing on an adult webcam site. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 36-year-old Adame confirmed that he had been terminated by Spectrum NY1, where he had worked since 2007, after videos of him were leaked to the public.
wosu.org
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
The Highest Apartment In The World Has Been Unveiled In NYC, Rising 1,416 Feet Above The City
Imagine living above New York City – so far above it that you could see for miles and actually witness the curvature of the Earth. Well that’s what one lucky New Yorker can do if they want to purchase one of the city’s most exclusive listings ever… The Penthouse at Midtown’s coveted Central Park Tower has just been revealed, atop the world’s tallest residential building. This unbelievable new apartment boasts plenty of superlatives: it’s the largest condo for sale now in NYC at $250,000,000, the largest apartment available on Billionaires Row, and the largest residence in Central Park Tower, spanning 17,545 square feet of interior living space. It also contains the highest private ballroom in the world, the highest private terrace in the world that is 1,433 square feet of outdoor space itself, and holds the title of the highest residence in the world. That’s right, not just NYC, the entire WORLD. We got a first look to see how it checks out in person, and it utterly amazed us to say the very least…
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
therealdeal.com
NYC tech legend takes spin at real estate, buys Nolita office for $41M
As tech stocks struggle, a prominent startup investor is buying the dip in another beleaguered sector: New York City’s office market. AlleyCorp, the venture capital firm led by entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, bought the office building at 174 Mott Street in Nolita for $41 million from affiliates of Jack Jangana’s Continental Equities and investor Juergen Ostertag, records show.
