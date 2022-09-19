Imagine living above New York City – so far above it that you could see for miles and actually witness the curvature of the Earth. Well that’s what one lucky New Yorker can do if they want to purchase one of the city’s most exclusive listings ever… The Penthouse at Midtown’s coveted Central Park Tower has just been revealed, atop the world’s tallest residential building. This unbelievable new apartment boasts plenty of superlatives: it’s the largest condo for sale now in NYC at $250,000,000, the largest apartment available on Billionaires Row, and the largest residence in Central Park Tower, spanning 17,545 square feet of interior living space. It also contains the highest private ballroom in the world, the highest private terrace in the world that is 1,433 square feet of outdoor space itself, and holds the title of the highest residence in the world. That’s right, not just NYC, the entire WORLD. We got a first look to see how it checks out in person, and it utterly amazed us to say the very least…

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO