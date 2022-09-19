Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Related
umaine.edu
Darling Marine Center
Fall Marine Ecology Field Research Opportunity for High School Students. This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
umaine.edu
Mitchell Center to host talk on training leaders to solve complex societal problems Oct. 3
The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about the internship program it launched this summer to train students to address challenges related to sustainability, conservation, climate change, public health and other complex societal issues at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.
umaine.edu
Maine cattlemen’s college features forage nutrition, pasture health
For the fifth year, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will host the Maine Cattlemen’s College on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 9 a.m., at the J. F. Witter Teaching and Research Center, 160 University Farm Road, Old Town. This year’s event will focus...
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension series for parents, caregivers opens Oct. 4
University of Maine Cooperative Extension opens a free six-session online educational series for parents and caregivers Oct. 4 from 1–2:30 p.m. Additional sessions are scheduled Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1. “Back to Basics: Building Routines for Success” will focus on managing daily household tasks; meal planning and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
umaine.edu
McGreavy named 2022 J. Robert Cox Award winner
Bridie McGreavy, associate professor of environmental communication at the University of Maine Department of Communication and Journalism, received the J. Robert Cox Award in Environmental Communication & Civic Engagement for 2022 from the Environmental Communication Division of the National Communication Association. Read the full story on the College of Liberal...
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension boosts programs focused on farmer wellness and resilience
Using federal funds aimed at helping farm owners and workers manage stress, University of Maine Cooperative Extension bolstered its efforts to improve mental health awareness and outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) began distributing $28 million in funding to expand and sustain state-based stress assistance programs. Through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), UMaine Extension received $500,000 to establish the Maine Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (ME-FRSAN), a statewide program that cultivates wellness and resilience among farmers, farmworkers and agricultural service providers.
umaine.edu
Jones named interim vice president of enrollment management
Norm Jones of Miramar Beach, Florida, a senior leader in enrollment management with more than 40 years of experience, has been named interim vice president of enrollment management at the University of Maine, effective Oct. 1. Jones will serve through the national search to fill the permanent position. As a...
umaine.edu
UMaine recognizing National Hazing Prevention Week
The University of Maine Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life is recognizing National Hazing Prevention Week with several events to support and bring awareness to students. A banner signing will be held 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Room 143 of the Memorial Union. Also on Sept. 20, the office will host Die Up for Hazing Prevention from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. along the Mall.
RELATED PEOPLE
umaine.edu
Cooperative Extension: Food & Health
— By Alex Gayton, Assistant EFNEP Coordinator & Social Media Coordinator, Expanded Food Nutrition and Education Program (EFNEP), University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Looking for a new fall side dish? Try this colorful four-ingredient casserole that uses in-season produce. This recipe requires butternut squash which might be intimidating to use if you haven’t cooked with one before, but here’s a tip! The easiest way to peel and cut a squash is to cut both ends off of the squash, place it on a microwave-safe plate, and microwave on high for ~30 seconds, this makes the skin less tough and easier to peel with a vegetable peeler.
umaine.edu
Hutchinson Center
We’re hiring an administrative specialist to join our team. Is it you?. The person who fills this position will be the first point of contact at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast by providing professional service to the students, faculty, staff, and visitors at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center by coordinating and assisting with several critical functions including, but not limited to:
JOBS・
umaine.edu
UMaine News
McGillicuddy Humanities Center welcomes four new undergraduate fellows for fall 2022. This semester, the Clement and Linda McGillicuddy Humanities Center (MHC) welcomes four new undergraduate research fellows for the next two semesters: Bell Gellis Morais, Brenna Jones, Paige McHatten and Donald Patten. This new cohort will join current fellows Benjamin Allen, April Messier, Tom Pinette and Sherralyn Robbins, who are finalizing their research in fall 2022. MHC undergraduate fellows receive an award of $8,000 over the course of two semesters to pursue an independent research or creative project in the humanities in collaboration with a faculty member.
umaine.edu
Cooperative Extension Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory
USDA APHIS Offers Free Webinar, “Defend the Flock” on September 22, 2:30 p.m. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) urges all poultry growers to make sure they are doing everything possible to keep their birds healthy and reduce the risk that an infectious disease will spread from their property to other flocks. Anyone involved with poultry production — commercial or backyard flocks alike — should review their biosecurity plan and enhance their biosecurity practices to assure the health of their birds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
umaine.edu
Northern Light Cutler Health Center is offering a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24
Northern Light Cutler Health Center is offering the first University of Maine employee flu clinic of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 24. Access the drive-thru clinic via Hilltop Road to Gannett Road. The clinic will be staged in the Gannett Road parking lot. To schedule your visit, follow this...
Comments / 0