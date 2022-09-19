— By Alex Gayton, Assistant EFNEP Coordinator & Social Media Coordinator, Expanded Food Nutrition and Education Program (EFNEP), University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Looking for a new fall side dish? Try this colorful four-ingredient casserole that uses in-season produce. This recipe requires butternut squash which might be intimidating to use if you haven’t cooked with one before, but here’s a tip! The easiest way to peel and cut a squash is to cut both ends off of the squash, place it on a microwave-safe plate, and microwave on high for ~30 seconds, this makes the skin less tough and easier to peel with a vegetable peeler.

ORONO, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO