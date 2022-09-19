Diets Haven't Improved Much Worldwide, and U.S. Remains Near Bottom of List
MONDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded.
Diets are still closer to a poor score of zero -- with loads of sugar and processed meats -- than they are to a score of 100 representing lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains, Tufts University researchers report.
