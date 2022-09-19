Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
8 Tips for Psychiatrists to Prevent Burnout
What can we do to improve self-compassion and empathy as mental and behavioral health providers?. In 2018, the American Psychiatric Association found that burnout among psychiatrists was nearly 50%.1 This number may be even higher as we persist through a global endemic disease, social and political unrest, and increasing economic stressors. In many states, the collateral impact on health care will only be exacerbated by the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v Wade. This has led to increased burden on psychiatrists, our patients, and our colleagues in the medical field who turn to us for assistance.
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
Healthline
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT): 10 Benefits and Techniques
If you try to avoid painful or distressing feelings or experiences, you’re not alone — many people do. Your brain and body work together to help you avoid pain, like when you reflexively yank your hand back from a hot stove without even thinking about it. Of course,...
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
‘The Cure for Burnout Is Not Self-Care’
The first thing you need to know about quiet quitting is that it’s not actually quitting. Instead, the quitter keeps their job and chooses to do only the bare minimum rather than go above and beyond. The second thing you need to know is that the term is brand new, so everyone is still figuring out the rest. To cite the Oxford English Dictionary of our very online times, Google searches for quiet quitting were basically nonexistent until this past August.
psychologytoday.com
Stress-Induced Brain Fog
Being constantly busy leaves many to use technology to numb out. Not having ways to restore our sense of calm and ease leads to brain fog. There are research-based strategies to improve memory and feel grounded. Are you wondering why, as the world comes out of the collective COVID-19 trauma,...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Knowing and Emotional Literacy
Emotional literacy is understanding how emotions unfold, and change one's behavior and thinking. The "Making Sense of Emotion" theory outlines the four phases from emotion's inception to its execution. Emotional intelligence is a learnable process that optimizes self-regulation and decision-making. Emotional literacy refines self-awareness, social skills, academic, and job performance.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Psychiatric Times
Nutritional Treatments: The Next Frontier in Psychiatry
Here’s how nutrients can ameliorate psychiatric conditions. Over the last decade, we have seen an exponential increase in research relating diet quality to mental health. The typical Western diet of ultra-processed foods does not adequately meet the brain’s nutritional requirements and is a proven risk factor for the subsequent emergence of mental disorders in both adults and children.1 Given the strength of the data supporting the role of optimal nutrition for good mental health, psychiatrists are well positioned to introduce their patients to the topic of diet for mental health and the possible benefit of nutrient supplements for psychiatric conditions.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
mommyevolution.com
Reading with toddlers enhances child behavior, reduces harsh parenting
People who regularly read with their toddlers are less likely to engage in harsh parenting and the children are less likely to be hyperactive or disruptive. Be sure to check out even more of my helpful parenting tips, too!. Previous studies have shown that frequent shared reading prepares children for...
psychologytoday.com
There Is No Step-by-Step Formula for Grief
Elizabeth Kübler-Ross was a pioneer in normalizing dying and death. Grief responses vary widely, and no two losses are ever the same; there are many variables that impact a person’s grief response. Grief does not follow a step-by-step formula, but rather grief is an instinctive process that is...
Learning to Cope With Unwanted Thoughts Through Proactive Thinking
New research suggests that proactive control might be better than reactive control in managing intrusive or unwanted thoughts. Sitting with or thinking about these thoughts could be more effective than changing your focus straight away. Most of us deal with unwanted thoughts from time to time, and they may have...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Love Is a Developmental Achievement
Healthy narcissism and the regulation of self-esteem lie at the core of psychic life. Based on the idea of a life-affirming self-love, Heinz Kohut developed a therapeutic approach called "self psychology." Self psychology is a model of self-actualization that is useful for all personality types. Narcissism is a healthy and...
6 essential foods for women over 50 that can help fight fatigue and inflammation
Nutrient deficiencies can crop up after 50, but these six foods can help.
calmsage.com
Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!
We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
psychologytoday.com
Today’s Epidemic of Hopelessness
More and more often today people feel hopeless and cynical. At the same time, we witness regression with regard to essential capacities needed for a healthy future. It is important that we acknowledge and attempt to make sense of such backsliding. It is critical if feelings of hopelessness are not...
