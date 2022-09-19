ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Reporter

Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park

Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
baystatebanner.com

‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ takes the Boston stage

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Tina Turner’s bold vocals and tumultuous life story take the stage in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” running at the Citizens Bank Opera House Sept. 20 through Oct. 2, presented by Broadway in Boston. The uplifting comeback story is saturated with powerful performances of Turner’s greatest hits.
Boston

Lil Nas X responds to Boston protesters with pizza, declaration of love

A small group of protesters gathered outside the superstar's show at MGM Music Hall. Lil Nas X is no stranger to criticism. The unapologetically flamboyant superstar most notably faced backlash last year for the music video to his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The video depicted a sexual encounter with Satan, and the musician attempted to release a custom line of Nikes that included real human blood shortly thereafter.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Cristo Rey Boston Celebrates Opening of New Gym With Gilbane

DORCHESTER, MA–Cristo Rey school in Dorchester, MA that exclusively serves students from under-resourced communities in Boston, celebrated the opening of its newly restored gymnasium this morning, September 19, with project partners in attendance. Cristo Rey Boston is grateful to each of the partner companies who attended the event and...
Boston Globe

Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing

The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
traveltasteandtour.com

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Zaya

BOSTON (MARE) - Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people but once she opens up she can connect well with others. Zaya is said to possess a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include arts & crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one attention and also gets along with her peers. Legally...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
miltontimes.com

Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton

Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
