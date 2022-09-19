Read full article on original website
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision
The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Here's Why Bruce Arians Was On The Sideline During Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints Game
On Sunday, fans were surprised to see former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline during Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. We now finally know why. Todd Bowles told reporters during a press conference this Monday that the Saints did not give the Bucs...
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans' Punishment
Tensions were running high during Sunday's AFC South battle between the Buccaneers and Saints. Mike Evans let his emotions get the best of him when New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady went at it. Evans intervened by shoving Lattimore to the ground and a brawl then commenced....
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
