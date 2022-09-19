ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers sees 13 targets in Week 2 win over Steelers

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 9 of 13 targets for 95 yards in Week 2's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers operated as the Patriots' clear top option in the passing game in Week 2. He commanded a 37.1% target share, well above the next closest wide receiver, Nelson Agholor (17.6%). Agholor was more productive, thanks to his 44-yard touchdown pass, but Meyers was the clear leader on both targets and receptions. Meyers has 19 targets through two weeks. New England will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 as 3-point underdogs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman (quad) could return for Colts in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts "are hopeful" that wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) will return for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports. What It Means:. Pittman missed the Colts' embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a quad injury in practice during the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick gives his thoughts on Lamar Jackson

The New England Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend and in his weekly press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In true Belichick fashion, he didn’t show any public emotion but he did praise Jackson for what he’s done as he’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy