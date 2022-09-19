Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Nick Kostos: Thursday night is likely Mitch Trubisky's last game as Pittsburgh's starter
What are the props and betting lines for Thursday Night Football? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to break down all of the weeks’ bets!
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Former OC Todd Haley on current Steelers offensive woes
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley responded to calls from some fans calling for current OC Matt Canada to be fired and replaced with him. “Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers guys,” Haley told Cook & Joe.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
thecomeback.com
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers sees 13 targets in Week 2 win over Steelers
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 9 of 13 targets for 95 yards in Week 2's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers operated as the Patriots' clear top option in the passing game in Week 2. He commanded a 37.1% target share, well above the next closest wide receiver, Nelson Agholor (17.6%). Agholor was more productive, thanks to his 44-yard touchdown pass, but Meyers was the clear leader on both targets and receptions. Meyers has 19 targets through two weeks. New England will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 as 3-point underdogs.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman (quad) could return for Colts in Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts "are hopeful" that wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) will return for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports. What It Means:. Pittman missed the Colts' embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a quad injury in practice during the...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson's next contract will answer early questions about his ability in the pocket
With a game against the Baltimore Ravens up next on the schedule, it seems natural that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is fielding questions about Lamar Jackson. Belichick is, after all, a defensive-minded head coach, and his top priority this weekend will be slowing Jackson down. That's easier...
NFL・
Steelers notes-injury report, Diontae on frustrations, Cam on D
Steelers injury report before playing Cleveland, plus what Diontae Johnson said about being frustrated & Cam Heyward on defensive responsibility
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick gives his thoughts on Lamar Jackson
The New England Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend and in his weekly press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In true Belichick fashion, he didn’t show any public emotion but he did praise Jackson for what he’s done as he’s...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Art Rooney II was only NFL owner to comment in Washington Post's 'Black Out'
The Steelers' Art Rooney II was the only NFL owner who agreed to be interviewed for the Washington Post's "Black Out" investigative series about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches in the league. The Washington Post released Part I of the series on Wednesday, examining the struggles of Black...
PA State Rep. wants Steelers games shown in Central Pennsylvania
The Steelers season kicked off with a wild finish in Cincinnati, but State Rep Patty Kim from Dauphin County says fans in central PA missed most of it.
WPIAL Week Four Spotlight Players
Four weeks down in the high school football season and the WPIALSportsNews is taking a look at four more players in the weekly WPIAL Spotlight.
