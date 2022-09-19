FA WR Cole Beasley has signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad with the expectation of elevation to the active roster in the near future. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Beasley had been available since being released by the Bills following last season. Multiple teams have reached out to Beasley, but he remained set on holding out for the right situation. Now the 33-year-old will get the chance to play along side Tom Brady. Beasley has remained productive in the latter portion of his career, and this landing is perfect for him. With Evans suspended and nearly the entire Bucs’ WR corps banged up Beasley could find fantasy relevance sooner than later.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO