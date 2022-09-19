ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Arthur
2d ago

Trump's heating oil $1.27/gal, Biden's heating oil $3.57/gal!! You Easterners going to have a VERY expensive$$ winter!

Brian
2d ago

Ohio (and many other states’) homeowners have the opportunity to lock-in their electric rates (and their natural gas rates) at current rates for a fixed term and avoid these increases. (Some cities and counties have electric aggregation rates at discounts for their residents.) We locked-in our electric rate in August of last year and our natural gas rate in November and avoided these increases. Every homeowner should look into this option.

Robert Dougherty
2d ago

The Greedy Democrats and their abuse of power...

