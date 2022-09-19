Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
theadvocate.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Jamey Johnson Ends Baton Rouge Show Mid-Song Because Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Talking
Jamey Johnson played a concert at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge last night. It wasn't quite a full length show, however. It seems that the country singer got his knickers in a twist again because the crowd wouldn't stop talking while he performed one of his final songs. As such, he stopped mid-song, gave the audience a piece of his mind and ended the show.
Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral
Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Thieves steal cash filled safe from Lafayette nursery
Lafayette police are searching for the men and women involved in a theft at a Lafayette garden store
theadvocate.com
LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media
A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned
Festival organizers are asking for the community's support; they say they weren't able to get a carnival because of the pandemic.
Victim in fatal stabbing identified
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Iberia Monday.
theadvocate.com
Step by step, UL church, student center move toward new site -- across the street
Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center is making incremental steps toward building its new home across the street on St. Mary Boulevard in the heart of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The state university and the diocese completed a land-and-cash exchange in June through which UL...
Mary Murray, former Mayor of Grand Coteau, has passed
Former Grand Coteau Mayor, Mary Murray, has passed away at the age of 96.
