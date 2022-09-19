ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Jamey Johnson Ends Baton Rouge Show Mid-Song Because Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Talking

Jamey Johnson played a concert at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge last night. It wasn't quite a full length show, however. It seems that the country singer got his knickers in a twist again because the crowd wouldn't stop talking while he performed one of his final songs. As such, he stopped mid-song, gave the audience a piece of his mind and ended the show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Southern University Reportedly Considering Campus Curfew After Fight Video Goes Viral

Southern University is considering major changes when it comes to student life on campus in the wake of a fight video going viral. The video shows a brawl between two females that took place on the campus of Southern University according to a report from WAFB. A large group of "more than a dozen" individuals are seen surrounding two females who are seen standing toe-to-toe before one of them is seen throwing punches to initiate the fight as she walks down her opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media

A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
