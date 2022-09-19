Read full article on original website
Red Hot Chili Peppers share clip of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a clip from their upcoming Eddie Van Halen tribute song Eddie. The 57-second clip features the lyrics “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?” – a clear tribute to the master shredder.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time
When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
Smashing Pumpkins Tease ‘Mellon Collie’ Sequel With New Song ‘Beguiled’
The Smashing Pumpkins are previewing their new album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, with a new song, “Beguiled.” The group is billing the 33-track opus, whose title they say should be pronounced “autumn,” as a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God. The album will come out in full on April 21. The group premiered “Beguiled” in a performance on TikTok, and frontman Billy Corgan, who is not known for doing anything the easy way, will premiere a new track every week for the next 33 weeks on his new...
Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More
The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert
In 2005, Pink Floyd’s 1970s lineup reunited to perform at the Live 8 benefit concert. Given the disagreements over the years between Roger Waters and David Gilmour — which eventually led to Waters’s departure from the band following The Final Cut — it was a striking instance of musicians putting aside their differences to benefit a worthy cause.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
