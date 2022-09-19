ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers share clip of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a clip from their upcoming Eddie Van Halen tribute song Eddie. The 57-second clip features the lyrics “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?” – a clear tribute to the master shredder.
Loudwire

Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time

When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
Rolling Stone

Smashing Pumpkins Tease ‘Mellon Collie’ Sequel With New Song ‘Beguiled’

The Smashing Pumpkins are previewing their new album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, with a new song, “Beguiled.” The group is billing the 33-track opus, whose title they say should be pronounced “autumn,” as a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God. The album will come out in full on April 21. The group premiered “Beguiled” in a performance on TikTok, and frontman Billy Corgan, who is not known for doing anything the easy way, will premiere a new track every week for the next 33 weeks on his new...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More

The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
InsideHook

Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert

In 2005, Pink Floyd’s 1970s lineup reunited to perform at the Live 8 benefit concert. Given the disagreements over the years between Roger Waters and David Gilmour — which eventually led to Waters’s departure from the band following The Final Cut — it was a striking instance of musicians putting aside their differences to benefit a worthy cause.
