Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.

