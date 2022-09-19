MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Thought leaders from around the world, including Avi Loeb, the Harvard astrophysicist in search of extraterrestrial life, and Rosalind Watts, named among the 50 Most Influential People in Psychedelics, will gather in Madison, WI on September 29-30 for the 2022 International Forum on Consciousness. The Forum brings together experts, practitioners and the interested public for two days of in-depth presentations, immersive experiences, live music and opportunities for connection and dialogue with presenters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005745/en/ The 2022 International Forum on Consciousness will be held in Madison, WI on September 29-30. The interested public is invited to attend. Avi Loeb, the Harvard astrophysicist searching for extraterrestrial life, will keynote. He will be joined by thought leaders, researchers, healers and spiritual leaders from around the world for the 2022 Forum “As Above, So Below” to explore how expanded understanding of both the universe and micro unseen worlds can transform awareness of self amid time, space, matter and energy.

