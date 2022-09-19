Read full article on original website
People's eating habits are just as unhealthy today as they were 30 years ago - with Americans being among the worst eaters in the world, study finds
The average person's diet has not improved much in the past 30 years despite major gains made in nutrition science - and Americans are among those eating the worst, a new study finds. Researchers at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, gathered data from 185 countries listed in the Global Dietary...
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss
When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
The One Sauce No One Should Be Using Anymore Because It Leads To Weight Gain And Inflammation
When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
MedicalXpress
Protein restriction can be effective in combating obesity and diabetes, study suggests
Cutting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome and some of its main symptoms, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil and Denmark to compare the effects of protein and calorie restriction diets in humans. An article reporting the study is published in the journal Nutrients.
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
The Diet Mistake You Should Never Make, According To Health Experts (It Wreaks Havoc On Your Metabolism)
Many of us are under the misguided impression that eating less can lead to weight loss. The truth is, as experts tell us, any weight lost as the result of an ultra-restrictive diet is not only likely to come back, but also extremely unhealthy and inconsistent for your metabolism. With that said, we checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one imperative mistake to avoid when dieting (being restrictive and depriving yourself of essential nutrients) and insight into how to lose weight healthily.
Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
Is protein good for weight loss?
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
MedicalXpress
Liver protein protects against stiff arteries in obesity and diabetes
New research identifies the importance of the protein adropin in preventing stiffness in the arteries of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Arterial stiffness is a condition associated with aging and insulin resistance,...
US News and World Report
A Guide to thePritikin Diet
Nathan Pritikin was one of the pioneers of lifestyle modification to prevent and reverse heart disease. When he began to prescribe a moderate exercise program and healthful eating for those looking to improve their cardiovascular health, the treatment de rigueur involved rest and avoidance of all exercise, often paired with surgery and medication.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lose weight by eating larger breakfasts, curb appetite and stop snacking during the day, says study
Fans who love a full English breakfast worried about their health will be jumping with joy - eating a larger breakfast to curb eating throughout the day, with a smaller dinner could help you lose weight. Researchers say weight loss occurs as you feel less hungry after a larger breakfast,...
