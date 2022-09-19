An Elkhart man was arrested Sunday, September 18 after allegedly breaking into a Marshall County home and stealing items. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET that a man reportedly broke into a residence located in the 5,000 block of 11th Road in Bourbon. Police say the property owner found the suspect on his property and called the Sheriff’s Department while trying to keep the suspect at the scene.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO