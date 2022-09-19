ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police investigating suspicious death

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death. Police say the body was found Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Main Street in Petersburg. ISP says no arrests have been been made, and no other information being released. Officials tell us that the autopsy may be conducted […]
PETERSBURG, IN
95.3 MNC

Victim of crash has been identified

The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen

A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man pleads guilty to causing fatal crash

The man who hit and killed another driver in a high-speed chase in a stolen Jeep has pleaded guilty and could spend up to a decade in prison. The crash happened in Feb. 2020 when Travis Logan, 22, was speeding while heading west on McKinley Ave. Logan hit a car driven by John Riedle, 58, in the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Fiery Crash Linked to Alcohol Consumption

(La Porte County, IN) - A man injured in a fiery motor vehicle accident in La Porte County over the weekend was intoxicated, according to La Porte County Police, who arrested Richard Jones, 61, of Westville. Police said a pick-up truck Jones was operating wound up in a ditch Sunday...
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
max983.net

Elkhart Man Accused of Burglary, Theft in Marshall County Incident

An Elkhart man was arrested Sunday, September 18 after allegedly breaking into a Marshall County home and stealing items. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET that a man reportedly broke into a residence located in the 5,000 block of 11th Road in Bourbon. Police say the property owner found the suspect on his property and called the Sheriff’s Department while trying to keep the suspect at the scene.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
NILES, MI
WNDU

13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

