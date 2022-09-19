Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist, car driver seriously injured in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist and car driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a collision, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. in Berrien County’s Watervliet Township. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old Watervliet man, was riding his Harley-Davidson east on Hagar Shore...
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
UPDATE: MSP Identifies Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fairplain Twp. Hit-and-Run Crash
Michigan State Police have identified the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairplain Township that took place late Monday night. The driver is cooperating with troopers and the crash remains under investigation, according to MSP. After the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor.
Indiana State Police investigating suspicious death
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death. Police say the body was found Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Main Street in Petersburg. ISP says no arrests have been been made, and no other information being released. Officials tell us that the autopsy may be conducted […]
95.3 MNC
Victim of crash has been identified
The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a school bus related incident in LaPorte County. It happened in the 9000 west block of U.S. 30 on August 26. A South Central Community School Corporation Bus was preparing to turn right off the highway into...
Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen
A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
South Bend man pleads guilty to causing fatal crash
The man who hit and killed another driver in a high-speed chase in a stolen Jeep has pleaded guilty and could spend up to a decade in prison. The crash happened in Feb. 2020 when Travis Logan, 22, was speeding while heading west on McKinley Ave. Logan hit a car driven by John Riedle, 58, in the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit.
Steuben County man finds burglars in home, fires 2 shots; trio arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County homeowner fired two shots after he found a pair of burglars in his home Wednesday morning. Now three people face charges in the case. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:15 a.m. to a home along Division Road, about six...
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
Fiery Crash Linked to Alcohol Consumption
(La Porte County, IN) - A man injured in a fiery motor vehicle accident in La Porte County over the weekend was intoxicated, according to La Porte County Police, who arrested Richard Jones, 61, of Westville. Police said a pick-up truck Jones was operating wound up in a ditch Sunday...
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Elkhart Man Accused of Burglary, Theft in Marshall County Incident
An Elkhart man was arrested Sunday, September 18 after allegedly breaking into a Marshall County home and stealing items. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET that a man reportedly broke into a residence located in the 5,000 block of 11th Road in Bourbon. Police say the property owner found the suspect on his property and called the Sheriff’s Department while trying to keep the suspect at the scene.
Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
