Read full article on original website
Related
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
kafe.com
Long security lines at SeaTac cause weekend chaos
SEATTLE, Wash. – Flying out of SeaTac Airport was a frustrating mess for many travelers on Sunday, September 18th. KING 5 reports lines for security check points stretched into the parking garage at one point. An airport spokesperson says waits to get through security were up to 90 minutes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Bolt Creek Fire wildfire smoke returns to Seattle area, will last through Thursday officials say
As summer temperatures return this week, another not-so-beloved part of Pacific Northwest summers is back for another time this season — wildfire smoke. Residents of some parts of King and Snohomish Counties woke up to hazy skies and the smell of a campfire Sept. 19, drifting over from the Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish.
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 to stay closed until at least next week
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is expected to remain closed until at least next week as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Wednesday, a 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36), which...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Comments / 0