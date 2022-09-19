Read full article on original website
Max Lee Pummell
Max Lee Pummell, 74, of Lakeview, formerly of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on October 22, 1947, the son of the late William Kenneth and Iris Irene (Wagoner) Pummell. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cherie L. Pummell and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Pummell.
Roger G. Burch
Roger G. Burch, 75, of Sidney, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Hospice of Central Ohio at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Roger was born on June 14, 1947, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Glenn and Ruby (Smith) Burch. He grew up...
Debra Susan Warner
Debra Susan Warner, age 63, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, August 27, 1959, daughter of the late Malcolm Miller and the late Berniece McGee. She is survived by her children,...
Ron Kensler
He was a 1983 graduate of West Liberty Salem High and served in the Navy branch of the military before settling down to build and raise his family. He had built a successful tree and fence company, Boo Fence and Tree, nearly two decades ago, from the ground up and loved managing the business, even through his determined battle against Cancer. He was proud to have fathered 6 children who have gone on to give him 14 grandchildren (and all blondes, he enjoyed telling friends of this) and enjoyed fishing, hunting for wildlife and mushrooms, trapping, coaching Wrestling, watching Browns football and an occasional visit to the Hollywood Casino. For a period of time, he raised five of his children single-handedly, a time he would later recant as the best time of his life. From teaching his children the value of a job well done to instilling the utmost strength of good character into each of them, he handled all of this while also facing many battles that he always managed to overcome with the best of heart toward those he loved. He would go on to teach many employees the fencing and tree business, from safely operating the chainsaw to driving fence posts, he loved helping others, especially those who had faced their own trials and tribulations in life. In his later stages, he found and gave the utmost significance to leading others toward God. He helped do this with his grandson Trevor (aka Cliff) for the past two years who was also his best buddy. Ron has spent every day even through his battle with Cancer, teaching Trevor the ins and outs of the business, the importance of being a man of honor, and how to love selflessly with the utmost priority being on his relationship with the Lord. Even when he was terminally sick, Ron showed love, forgiveness and compassion to his very last breath. He was not someone you could meet even briefly and ever forget, and he will be deeply missed and forever honored by those who loved him.
Darren R. Stidham
Darren R. Stidham, 58, of Russells Point, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine. Darren was born on December 14, 1963, in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Ralph Stidham and Dorothy “Dottie” McKenzie Exline, who survives in Russells Point.
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain, 68, born May 29, 1954, in Marysville, Ohio, daughter of Jack and Jean (Lowe) Norviel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Ann is survived by her childhood sweetheart and...
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set
(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court. This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly...
IL/OHP Poultry Team shines at competition
The Indian Lake/Ohio-Hi Point FFA Poultry Judging Team won big at the Big E Eastern States Agriculture Exhibition. The team traveled to Massachusetts recently to compete in the premier event. Team members consist of Annie Braig, Allison Kinney, Stephanie Altstaetter, and Carlie Nickel, judged all through the day before seeing...
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Sept. 16-18)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies
MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Van Wet County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, defendant admitted violating her bond by failing to appear to probation. Court revoked her prior bond and set new $10,000 cash bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 19. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Local Petanque player finishes 2nd at Atlanta tournament
Zanesfield Petanque Club member Ziggy Kessouagni played in the Atlanta Petanque League Fall Boules Open in Milton, Georgia September 17th & 18th. There were 14 triples teams from France, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. Ziggy teamed up with Roland Rakotondramanana (Illinois) and Raymond Nielsen (Florida). After Saturday’s five...
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
1 dead, 1 injured following Union County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash on state Route 31 in Union County involving a semitrailer left him and another driver with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon. Michael Wright, 60, of Ashland, was traveling southbound on SR-31 in a Toyota Tundra when he was struck by a Freightliner Semi that drove left of center while headed northbound, according to a preliminary investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
