He was a 1983 graduate of West Liberty Salem High and served in the Navy branch of the military before settling down to build and raise his family. He had built a successful tree and fence company, Boo Fence and Tree, nearly two decades ago, from the ground up and loved managing the business, even through his determined battle against Cancer. He was proud to have fathered 6 children who have gone on to give him 14 grandchildren (and all blondes, he enjoyed telling friends of this) and enjoyed fishing, hunting for wildlife and mushrooms, trapping, coaching Wrestling, watching Browns football and an occasional visit to the Hollywood Casino. For a period of time, he raised five of his children single-handedly, a time he would later recant as the best time of his life. From teaching his children the value of a job well done to instilling the utmost strength of good character into each of them, he handled all of this while also facing many battles that he always managed to overcome with the best of heart toward those he loved. He would go on to teach many employees the fencing and tree business, from safely operating the chainsaw to driving fence posts, he loved helping others, especially those who had faced their own trials and tribulations in life. In his later stages, he found and gave the utmost significance to leading others toward God. He helped do this with his grandson Trevor (aka Cliff) for the past two years who was also his best buddy. Ron has spent every day even through his battle with Cancer, teaching Trevor the ins and outs of the business, the importance of being a man of honor, and how to love selflessly with the utmost priority being on his relationship with the Lord. Even when he was terminally sick, Ron showed love, forgiveness and compassion to his very last breath. He was not someone you could meet even briefly and ever forget, and he will be deeply missed and forever honored by those who loved him.

