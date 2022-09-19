Read full article on original website
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?
The Dallas Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start to the season on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Now, reinforcements may be on the way for Week 3.
Leonard Fournette has message for his fantasy owners
Leonard Fournette has been fairly productive to begin the 2022 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start. However, there is still one group of people that the star running back knows he needs to be better for — his fantasy owners. Fournette rushed for...
Bears Report Card Against the Packers
Nothing went right for the Bears in the second quarter Sunday night in a 27-10 loss to Green Bay and it made the rest of the game meaningless.
Watch: Christian Kirk Scores 2 TDs for Jaguars
The former Texas A&M receiver continues to put up big numbers with his new NFL team.
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There
Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson could have recorded even more sacks against the Washington Commanders.
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Lack of Playing Time
Kenny Golladay got the richest contract for a wide receiver before the 2021 season when he signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the New York Giants. Former general manager Dave Gettleman made a desperate move in hopes of getting the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones and improve the Giants lackluster offense. But it was a disaster.
They say one is the loneliest number, but two sure wasn't much better for Kenny Golladay on Sunday. That's the total number of snaps the receiver played in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.
