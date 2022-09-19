They say one is the loneliest number, but two sure wasn't much better for Kenny Golladay on Sunday. That's the total number of snaps the receiver played in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

