New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend gets new attorney
A former Huntsville police officer charged with murder in Madison County is seeking a new attorney after his current one accepted a position in Lawrence County. A motion to withdraw counsel filed in Madison County District Court says David McCoy's defense attorney will soon be starting a job as an assistant district attorney for Lawrence County.
WAAY-TV
Another Mason Sisk trial means more time to prepare, refile motions in case
Shortly after declaring a mistrial in the case of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, the judge set a new trial date for next year. This will give prosecutors and defense attorneys more time to review new evidence and possibly find new witnesses. It also...
WAAY-TV
Jurors in Mason Sisk mistrial say they wouldn't have convicted alleged killer teen
That is what at least one juror said they're left with after the first trial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, ended in a mistrial Monday morning. Sisk is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. WAAY 31...
Jury trial set for Tennessee man charged with murder
Samuel Quentin Hoback was arrested in 2020 after authorities say he shot and killed 51-year-old Melanie Payne at a home on Cave Branch Road in Elkmont.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
WAAY-TV
Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist
An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning. The shooting...
WAAY-TV
Colbert Co. jailer arrested after investigator says he admitted to stealing from multiple inmates
An investigation into missing money at the Colbert County Jail has resulted in the arrest of a jailer who, investigators say, has since admitted to multiple thefts. Austin Blake Spires, 26, of Florence, is accused of taking the money from inmates while they are being booked into the jail. Investigators say a missing $20 bill was reported, prompting the initial investigation.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man indicted on upgraded charge of murder after stabbing his stepfather
A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after search of Decatur residence reveals pot, cocaine
Three Decatur residents are charged with drug-related crimes after a search by Decatur Police investigators and SWAT operators. The search happened Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street SE in Decatur. Police say investigators located 42-year-old Randy Griffin, 38-year-old Quentin Wilkerson and 22-year-old Sierra Cowley inside.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested with bus full of students pleads not guilty to DUI
The Franklin County School System school bus driver charged with DUI while transporting a busload of students on Friday has pleaded not guilty. Rhonda Barksdale also waived her arraignment hearing, according to court records. Her next court date is Nov. 9. Barksdale also faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment. That’s...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of demanding money, firing shot at Athens car wash
UPDATE: Police identified the man as 21-year-old Cameron Jamal Turner of Athens. He is charged with first-degree robbery. A man accused of demanding money and firing a shot at an Athens car wash Tuesday afternoon is in police custody. About 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, employees at Wash N Shine car wash...
aldailynews.com
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
Hartselle man facing trafficking charge
A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus
A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling. On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses. Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month,...
abc17news.com
Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
