New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

An investigation into missing money at the Colbert County Jail has resulted in the arrest of a jailer who, investigators say, has since admitted to multiple thefts. Austin Blake Spires, 26, of Florence, is accused of taking the money from inmates while they are being booked into the jail. Investigators say a missing $20 bill was reported, prompting the initial investigation.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO