ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

By Chris Tatum, Matt Kroschel, Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Ex-Huntsville officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend gets new attorney

A former Huntsville police officer charged with murder in Madison County is seeking a new attorney after his current one accepted a position in Lawrence County. A motion to withdraw counsel filed in Madison County District Court says David McCoy's defense attorney will soon be starting a job as an assistant district attorney for Lawrence County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Elkmont, AL
Elkmont, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist

An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning. The shooting...
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Murders#Attorneys#Capital Murder#Mistrial#Violent Crime
WAAY-TV

Colbert Co. jailer arrested after investigator says he admitted to stealing from multiple inmates

An investigation into missing money at the Colbert County Jail has resulted in the arrest of a jailer who, investigators say, has since admitted to multiple thefts. Austin Blake Spires, 26, of Florence, is accused of taking the money from inmates while they are being booked into the jail. Investigators say a missing $20 bill was reported, prompting the initial investigation.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man indicted on upgraded charge of murder after stabbing his stepfather

A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after search of Decatur residence reveals pot, cocaine

Three Decatur residents are charged with drug-related crimes after a search by Decatur Police investigators and SWAT operators. The search happened Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street SE in Decatur. Police say investigators located 42-year-old Randy Griffin, 38-year-old Quentin Wilkerson and 22-year-old Sierra Cowley inside.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Man accused of demanding money, firing shot at Athens car wash

UPDATE: Police identified the man as 21-year-old Cameron Jamal Turner of Athens. He is charged with first-degree robbery. A man accused of demanding money and firing a shot at an Athens car wash Tuesday afternoon is in police custody. About 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, employees at Wash N Shine car wash...
ATHENS, AL
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle man facing trafficking charge

A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
abc17news.com

Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy