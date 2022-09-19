Read full article on original website
twincitiesmedia.net
2022 VERIVERY CONCERT – PAGE:0 coming to The Lyric at Skyway Theatre on 9/28
K-pop fans, are you ready? VERIVERY is coming to Minneapolis!. Members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin will be taking over The Lyric at Skyway Theatre with the 2022 VERIVERY CONCERT – PAGE:0 on Wednesday, September 28th. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Tickets are still available HERE.
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
twincitiesmedia.net
One Ok Rock to hit Fillmore Minneapolis with Luxury Disease Tour on 10/09
Put on your best ripped blacks. Bust out some eyeliner. Bring a friend. Japan’s own One Ok Rock will be turning Fillmore Minneapolis into a bi-lingual alt-rock riot on Sunday, October 9th with their Luxury Disease Tour. Doors open at 5:30pm for the All Ages event, show starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are still available HERE.
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
fox9.com
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
northloop.org
New Photo Studio Will Upgrade Your Social Media Game
New Photo Studio Will Upgrade Your Social Media Game. With all the photos we’re sharing these days, there are times when you’d like something nicer than a cell phone selfie–but without the high prices and long waits of a professional photographer. That’s the middle ground being claimed...
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
Northsiders invited to info session on future of Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Northside residents are invited to an information session about the future of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station. Both businesses sit at the corner of Broadway and Lyndale Avenues North and have been the backdrop for violence in the community for years. For the past five years, Pastor Edrin Williams has watched violence unfold outside the liquor store and gas station that sit next to his church."There are a lot of people who come to this corner who are hurting. Homelessness we've seen on the rise on this corner, drug use we've seen in on the rise on...
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis
A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went...
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings
Real estate developer Sherman Associates is planning on demolishing a downtown Minneapolis office space and constructing multiple mid-and-high-rise residential buildings in its place. The 550,000 square-foot office space that was formerly the Wells Fargo operations center currently sits vacant at the southwest corner of South Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue...
