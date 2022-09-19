Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022
Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
Stereogum
The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”
The Smashing Pumpkins have a new album on the way, and it sounds extremely on-brand. Just look at that album title. ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. Yes. Bask in the Billy-Corgan-ness of it all. ATUM (pronounced “autumn”) is the long-teased sequel to prior multi-disc efforts Mellon Collie And...
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
Italy’s Andrea Iervolino Teams With British Music Producer David Tickle on Turning London Food Market into Docuseries Set (EXCLUSIVE)
Italian producer Andrea Iervolino (“Waiting for the Barbarians”) has acquired a controlling stake in central London’s Mercato Metropolitano food market and teamed with British music producer David Tickle’s Tickle Entertainment on a doc series set there about global food culture. Iervolino, whose Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) company produces feature films including Bobby Moresco’s upcoming “Lamborghini,” is also the founder of innovative digital entertainment platform TaTaTu, a social media platform that uses a form of cryptocurrency called TTU Coins. TaTaTu recently acquired a controlling stake in London’s Mercato Metropolitano from its founder Andrea Rasca who in 2016 established this pioneering community...
NME
A Lana Del Rey course has been launched at New York University
Students at New York University (NYU) will be able to study Lana Del Rey on a new course that’s launching next month. The Grammy-winning artist is the subject of a new course titled ‘Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey’ at the University, which is set to run from October 20 to December 8 at the Clive Davis Institute and be taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli.
Floating Points Shares Video for New Song “Problems”: Watch
Floating Points is back with another new song. “Problems” is the third solo single from the producer this year, following “Grammar” and “Vocoder.” Watch the visual for the new track below. The “Problems” music video features dancers voguing beneath elaborate lighting effects. Directed and...
NME
‘Later… With Jools Holland’ announces 30th anniversary show in London
Next month, BBC’s long-running live music programme Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate three decades since its first episode premiered, in October of 1992. To celebrate, a 30th anniversary concert will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, with a secret line-up that will, according to a press release, span “different eras and musical worlds”, and feature both previous performers on the show and newer acts. Footage of the concert will air later in the year.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
The FADER
The 1975 share new song “All I Need To Hear”
The 1975 have shared “All I Need To Hear," a new song and music video taken from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Samuel Bradley directs the new music video, another black-and-white excursion for the pop group. It begins with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy in a mockumentary lens, revisiting a site of the new album's recording and ruminating on the nature of art and his relationship with his bandmates in a very Healy-esque fashion. He then heads inside the studio to perform the new song with his bandmates – the song is a workhorse of blue-eyed soul built for doing the heavy lifting at weddings. Watch above.
