The 1975 have shared “All I Need To Hear," a new song and music video taken from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Samuel Bradley directs the new music video, another black-and-white excursion for the pop group. It begins with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy in a mockumentary lens, revisiting a site of the new album's recording and ruminating on the nature of art and his relationship with his bandmates in a very Healy-esque fashion. He then heads inside the studio to perform the new song with his bandmates – the song is a workhorse of blue-eyed soul built for doing the heavy lifting at weddings. Watch above.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 HOURS AGO