ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Myth#Varsity#Gemini Rights
Guitar World Magazine

Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022

Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
YOUTUBE
Stereogum

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

The Smashing Pumpkins have a new album on the way, and it sounds extremely on-brand. Just look at that album title. ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. Yes. Bask in the Billy-Corgan-ness of it all. ATUM (pronounced “autumn”) is the long-teased sequel to prior multi-disc efforts Mellon Collie And...
MUSIC
Variety

Italy’s Andrea Iervolino Teams With British Music Producer David Tickle on Turning London Food Market into Docuseries Set (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino (“Waiting for the Barbarians”) has acquired a controlling stake in central London’s Mercato Metropolitano food market and teamed with British music producer David Tickle’s Tickle Entertainment on a doc series set there about global food culture. Iervolino, whose Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) company produces feature films including Bobby Moresco’s upcoming “Lamborghini,” is also the founder of innovative digital entertainment platform TaTaTu, a social media platform that uses a form of cryptocurrency called TTU Coins. TaTaTu recently acquired a controlling stake in London’s Mercato Metropolitano from its founder Andrea Rasca who in 2016 established this pioneering community...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

A Lana Del Rey course has been launched at New York University

Students at New York University (NYU) will be able to study Lana Del Rey on a new course that’s launching next month. The Grammy-winning artist is the subject of a new course titled ‘Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey’ at the University, which is set to run from October 20 to December 8 at the Clive Davis Institute and be taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli.
COLLEGES
Pitchfork

Floating Points Shares Video for New Song “Problems”: Watch

Floating Points is back with another new song. “Problems” is the third solo single from the producer this year, following “Grammar” and “Vocoder.” Watch the visual for the new track below. The “Problems” music video features dancers voguing beneath elaborate lighting effects. Directed and...
MUSIC
NME

‘Later… With Jools Holland’ announces 30th anniversary show in London

Next month, BBC’s long-running live music programme Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate three decades since its first episode premiered, in October of 1992. To celebrate, a 30th anniversary concert will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo on October 5, with a secret line-up that will, according to a press release, span “different eras and musical worlds”, and feature both previous performers on the show and newer acts. Footage of the concert will air later in the year.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

The 1975 share new song “All I Need To Hear”

The 1975 have shared “All I Need To Hear," a new song and music video taken from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Samuel Bradley directs the new music video, another black-and-white excursion for the pop group. It begins with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy in a mockumentary lens, revisiting a site of the new album's recording and ruminating on the nature of art and his relationship with his bandmates in a very Healy-esque fashion. He then heads inside the studio to perform the new song with his bandmates – the song is a workhorse of blue-eyed soul built for doing the heavy lifting at weddings. Watch above.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy