Rockford, IL

nbc15.com

50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward

For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline

In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner releases the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night. Ashlee Gosnell, 33, was located just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rotary Road. Investigators say Gosnell was last seen walking in that area and reported missing Sept. 15. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us.
Chicago Food King

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Stateline Kids is the only community guide for kids events, activities and information in Winnebago, Boone and Rock counties. The site launched in July 2018 to help families make the most out of the resources and attractions in the Stateline area. We seek to answer the question: "What adventure can we have today?"

