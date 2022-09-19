Read full article on original website
50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
Residents voice opinions on Lake in the Hills bakery at village meeting
It was standing room only at the Lake in the Hills village board meeting Tuesday evening as more than 80 people came out to support and oppose Uprising Bakery and Cafe.
Threats That Prompted Downers Grove Library to Cancel Drag Bingo Are Part of National Trend, Experts Say
A series of threats prompted the Downers Grove Public Library to cancel a drag queen bingo event scheduled for October. Those threats obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that one caller promised a "rude awakening" should the event be held, while a social media post told those opposed to "bring weapons."
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline
In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford Township residents are asking for help after their homes were damaged by stormwater. Paula Lawson, who lives in the 4200 block of Highcrest Road, woke up to a flooded basement on Sept. 11, and noticed water coming in through the floor. She spent the next several days wading […]
