Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
NFL Is Suspending A Kansas City Chiefs Player For Violation Of The Personal Conduct Policy
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without a key member of their defense for the next little portion of the 2022 season. That player is linebacker Willie Gay Jr. The National Football League is suspending Willie Gay for the four games. He violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and is getting a four-game suspension, as a result.
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
“I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today
Hands down, one of the most iconic moments in College Football history. In 2007, Mike Gundy was head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and at the press conference after their 4th game of the season, an electric 48-45 win over Texas Tech, he absolutely tore into the media over an article written in that morning’s newspaper about Bobby Reid, the opening day starter who had been benched after a bad loss to Troy the week before. You’ve probably listened […] The post “I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games
The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
Former NFL player turned UFC fighter: Aaron Rodgers would fare better in MMA than Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes
Former NFL player turned UFC fighter Austen Lane weighed in on who would make the best MMA fighter: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?. As someone who has gone from the gauntlet of making an NFL roster to transitioning to an entirely new contact sport, Austen Lane is uniquely qualified to determine who would fare well in the Octagon.
Locked On Colts: Do They Have a Chance Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake talks with Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs to dive into the Colts-Chiefs matchup and whether or not the home team actually has a chance to win.
