ESPN

Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leages Cup Showcase clash

Nashville SC eged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Nashville raced into a 2-0 lead at GEODIS Park thanks to a sixth-minute header from Josh Bauer and a close-range effort from Luke Haakenson eight minutes later following a fine cross from Jacob Shaffelburg.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 Revealed: Full List

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 was revealed on Sept. 21 ahead of the Web App going live. Team of the Week (TOTW) is a weekly FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which the best performing players from the past week of matches receive special in-form items. These items have their own unique scale based on a player's base rating if it's their first TOTW card or a second or third. EA Sports also brought back the Featured TOTW Boost in which a specific player, indicated by a star on their card, received a bigger upgrade.
FIFA
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Dortmund value Bellingham at £130m

Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, at about £130m. (Athletic - subscription required), external. However, England international Bellingham's first priority next summer would be a move to Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito via Marca - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, Flamengo's vice-president says...
PREMIER LEAGUE

