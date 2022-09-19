Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Josh Sargent riding Norwich City wave of goals and confidence to stake claim to USMNT's No. 9 shirt
COLOGNE, Germany -- Among a striker's more prized attributes is a sense of timing. A forward needs to know when to make runs to try to shake off a defender and arrive at the best moment to have a shot at goal. Since the start of the season in the...
MLS・
ESPN
Nashville edge out America on penalties in Leages Cup Showcase clash
Nashville SC eged out America 4-2 on penalties in their Leagues Cup Showcase clash on Wednesday night after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. Nashville raced into a 2-0 lead at GEODIS Park thanks to a sixth-minute header from Josh Bauer and a close-range effort from Luke Haakenson eight minutes later following a fine cross from Jacob Shaffelburg.
MLS average attendances: 2022 season
Keep track of which MLS teams get the highest average attendance throughout the 2022 season.
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
How USMNT’s World Cup Opponents Are Shaping Up
The U.S.’s World Cup will not just be determined by its own performance, but by that of its opposition. Here’s how the three other Group B sides are entering their final camps.
FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months on Tuesday for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States. Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game...
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 Revealed: Full List
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 was revealed on Sept. 21 ahead of the Web App going live. Team of the Week (TOTW) is a weekly FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which the best performing players from the past week of matches receive special in-form items. These items have their own unique scale based on a player's base rating if it's their first TOTW card or a second or third. EA Sports also brought back the Featured TOTW Boost in which a specific player, indicated by a star on their card, received a bigger upgrade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
BBC
Transfer news: Dortmund value Bellingham at £130m
Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, at about £130m. (Athletic - subscription required), external. However, England international Bellingham's first priority next summer would be a move to Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito via Marca - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, Flamengo's vice-president says...
Comments / 0