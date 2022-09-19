Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University of Indianapolis
Around the Pound
Good afternoon UIndy fans, there's a lot to be happy about in the Greyhound Nation and Around the Pound is your one stop shop for the good news. Be sure to check every Monday to see what has and will happen with your Greyhounds!. FOOTBALL. Football season is fully underway...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
readthereporter.com
At last! Millers win after 10 years
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville girls golf team ended a decade-long drought on Monday. The Millers won their own sectional, which took place at Harbour Trees Golf and Country Club. Noblesville finished just ahead of defending champion Hamilton Southeastern, winning by two strokes, 316-318. The two teams monopolized the top of the leaderboard, taking seven of the top eight places.
Three questions to monitor ahead of IU men's basketball media day
The unofficial start of Indiana men's basketball's quest for a title-minded 2022 season begins Thursday afternoon during its preseason media day. Although the Hoosiers' competitive 2022-23 schedule doesn't begin until Nov. 7, Thursday's media day should give fans a clearer idea of what they can expect from the team this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dartmouth
Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22
Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
Fox 59
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
WIBC.com
Repairs Totaling $7M Now Underway On Soldiers And Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also made...
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
Fox 59
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
WANE-TV
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow. Jo lives nearby and considered […]
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
Local News Digital
Columbus police make arrest in Indianapolis Road murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department announced Monday that a Bartholomew County man has been apprehended in connection to a fatal incident near Indianapolis Road early last Friday. As a result of an investigation in conjunction with CPD and the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team, law enforcement arrested...
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
Fox 59
Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall
INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
Comments / 0