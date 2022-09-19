Read full article on original website
National Audubon Society
Puget Sound Series: Protecting and Restoring the Kennedy Creek Estuary
Audubon Washington recently received a $10,000 grant from the Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture to support our coalition efforts to protect and restore the Kennedy Creek estuary. The coalition, including Black Hills Audubon, the Squaxin Island Tribe, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a local Salmon Enhancement Group, was formed to build public support for funding for studies on the threats and options to protect this Natural Area Preserve (NAP). Kennedy Creek estuary is part of the Totten Inlet Important Bird Area, and is a priority location in our Puget Sound Conservation Blueprint, supporting significant populations of wintering waterfowl and shorebirds, including large numbers of Dunlin, Black-bellied Plovers, Western Sandpipers, and more. The creek has one of the best-preserved lower watersheds in the south Sound, much of which is currently owned and managed by DNR. Yet there remain threats to the estuary and the birds that rely on it.
National Audubon Society
How New Jersey Plans to Relocate Flooded ‘Ghost Forests’ Inland
A $20 million cedar restoration project in the state’s Pine Barrens shows how people can help vanishing habitats outpace sea-level rise. Most people experience the New Jersey Pine Barrens from the window of a car, hurtling south from the sprawl of Philadelphia and Trenton or the Jersey Shore and then through endless acres of pitch pine, scrub oak, and blueberry. One morning in March, Emile Devito, an ecologist with the nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation, navigated off the arterial route and onto a sand road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest toward one of the state’s most pristine stands of Atlantic white cedar trees. He parked by the headwaters of a creek, then got out and began hopping across the thick hummocks surrounding the cedar trunks to keep his feet dry. The open canopy closed in. Cedar trees grew straight upward like needles from the dark mucky soil. Sunlight leaked down to the understory as if through an attic window high above.
