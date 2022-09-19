A $20 million cedar restoration project in the state’s Pine Barrens shows how people can help vanishing habitats outpace sea-level rise. Most people experience the New Jersey Pine Barrens from the window of a car, hurtling south from the sprawl of Philadelphia and Trenton or the Jersey Shore and then through endless acres of pitch pine, scrub oak, and blueberry. One morning in March, Emile Devito, an ecologist with the nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation, navigated off the arterial route and onto a sand road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest toward one of the state’s most pristine stands of Atlantic white cedar trees. He parked by the headwaters of a creek, then got out and began hopping across the thick hummocks surrounding the cedar trunks to keep his feet dry. The open canopy closed in. Cedar trees grew straight upward like needles from the dark mucky soil. Sunlight leaked down to the understory as if through an attic window high above.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO