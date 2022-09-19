ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

WRDW-TV

Missing runaway teen found, City of Aiken officers say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager with health issues. 16-year-old Mariah Simmons was located safe.
WRDW-TV

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews were on scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Sand Bar Ferry Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The pickup was overturned and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

WRDW-TV

Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Authorities Searching for Missing Burke County Woman

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Kacey Skeens, who was reported missing over the weekend. Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18, at 7:30 a.m. on foot heading toward the Keysville Community Store. Skeen is white, 5’3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

wfxg.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

wgac.com

WRDW-TV

What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

