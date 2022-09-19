Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on September 13. Valarie Forrest, 34, was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings. Forrest is five foot one inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, and has black hair...
WRDW-TV
Missing runaway teen found, City of Aiken officers say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager with health issues. 16-year-old Mariah Simmons was located safe.
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews were on scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup on Sand Bar Ferry Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The pickup was overturned and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those...
WRDW-TV
Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Lane blocked on Highway 56 in Burke County following crash
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened Thursday morning, about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at Old Waynesboro Road. One lane is still blocked but should be open shortly. No word on any injuries.
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
WRDW-TV
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
wgac.com
Authorities Searching for Missing Burke County Woman
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Kacey Skeens, who was reported missing over the weekend. Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18, at 7:30 a.m. on foot heading toward the Keysville Community Store. Skeen is white, 5’3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found. BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga. Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community […]
wgxa.tv
'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep' nets arrests for sale of crack, meth in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities have arrested more than a dozen people as part of the Summer Breeze Drug Sweep in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 15 suspects in custody. In total, authorities are looking to arrest...
wfxg.com
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found...
wgac.com
Two people were shot to death late this afternoon in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive after shots were fired. Investigators confirmed two males were found dead. Both had been shot at least one time. Their...
WRDW-TV
What are deputies doing about local surge in slayings?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past several months, we’ve heard from Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree about the outbreak of violence. In August, he told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend. In April, Roundtree said we needed more involvement from the...
UPDATE, 9:18 P.M. – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men that were at least shot one time at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. According to the coroner’s office, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman, 17, of 3400 block […]
Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
wfxg.com
2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
