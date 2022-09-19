Read full article on original website
Related
13 Competitors, 15,000 Wings, and Spallaball in Farley, IA
What do you get when you combine live music, Wiffle ball and volleyball, a dunk tank, kidfest, and 15,000 chicken wings?. That's easy, the 8th Annual Wingfest sponsored by the Westen Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club! .A huge community fundraiser will take flight this Saturday, September 24th in Farley, Iowa. it's a day filled with fun for the entire family. Kids' entertainment starts at 10:30. And it just gets better from there including the elementary kids singing the National Antem at 11 am.
Happy Joes to Award $50,000 to Children With Disabilities.
After Happy Joe's locations in Maquoketa, Iowa and East Dubuque have closed. then, hearing last week that Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed for bankruptcy in early September, Read more on that HERE. It's nice to report some good news about Happy Joe's. Happy Joe’s Pizza...
Classic Revival Car Show This Saturday (Sept 24) in Dyersville, IA
Are you looking to squeeze in one more car show before the classics are put in storage for the winter? You're in luck. There's a big car show this weekend in Dyersville, IA. It's the Classic Dreams Car show. This Saturday's car show takes place in Dyersville on 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue from 1 pm till 4 pm. Admission is FREE.
Big Apple Bagels Hosting Annual “Stocktoberfest” Next Month
Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Don’t Miss ‘The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa’s Football Tradition’ Documentary
Patients, staff, teachers, and Hawkeye fans have all been featured in a half-hour documentary as part of Big Ten Network's new series "The B1G Moment." The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa's Football Tradition follows the events leading up to the first time Kinnick Stadium turned after the first quarter of Hawkeye football to wave to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
Kennedy Mall Welcomes Brand New Consignment Store
Oxford Dictionary defines a consignment store/shop as "a store that sells secondhand items (typically clothing and accessories) on behalf of the original owner, who receives a percentage of the selling price." On September 1st, Dubuque's very own Kennedy Mall welcomed a consignment store of their own in Maker's Market. A...
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Galena Hospital Unveils $34.5 Million Expansion Project
Galena's primary hospital has just announced a massive expansion project is underway. It's expected to increase and approve services as well as create 26 new full-time positions. This week, Midwest Medical Center unveiled a planned $34.5 million project that will add over 42,546 square feet to the facility. That would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volunteers Needed for Dubuque Trees Forever’s Fall Plantings
Dubuque Trees Forever — a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to sprucing up the Key City — is searching for volunteers for some upcoming fall projects. The organization needs helpers for fall projects set to take place on October 1st, 8th, and 15th. The October 1st event will involve planting street trees across the community. On October 8th, they will fill Allison-Henderson Park on Loras Boulevard with 30 new trees.
Hospice of Dubuque is Kwik Care’s Recipient for September
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
Bell Tower Theater Holds Auditions to Fill 27 Roles in 2023
Have you ever thought about being an actor? If so, now may be the time to tap into your inner thespian to try it. The Bell Tower Theater holds its first open auditions for adults for the 2023 season. The theater is committed to producing comedy plays and seeks a variety of talents spanning an array of adult age ranges. In total, the Bell Tower Theater will cast 27 roles in four comedies in 2023.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque
A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
A Dubuque Location of a Fast-Food Chain Closed Today (Sept 20)
Late last week we got word that a Dubuque Retailer, Bed Bath, & Beyond is going to be closing permanently. Today Dubuque lost one location of a national fast food chain.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0