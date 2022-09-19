Lowcountry Food Bank Partner Agencies in Horry County Receive Food Pantry Makeovers from Food Lion Feeds

Read full article on original website
Family Fest Returns To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month And Bring Communities Together
New Digital Press and Everland Inflatables invites the Lowcountry community to their Latinx Heritage Month Family Fest, a celebration of Charleston’s Latinx community. The event will take place on Sunday, September 25th and runs from noon until 6 pm at 3546 Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The Latinx Heritage...
Sobriety is One Step Closer for the Charleston Community Thanks to this Treatment Center
When North Charleston’s Transcendence Treatment Center noticed substance abuse issues in the Lowcountry community, it vowed to help put a stop to this. The rehabilitation center recently got one step closer to this goal as of early September 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.
SCETV Program Discusses Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Strategies with Live Broadcast of “SCETV Safe Space”
South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) recently aired a new program called SCETV Safe Space to highlight mental health and suicide prevention strategies. The conversational style program brought together teens and professionals to discuss issues facing South Carolina’s youth during a September 15th live broadcast on ETV. Earlier...
Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent
Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
SC House Nominee Michelle Brandt Releases Statement About Canceled Candidate Forum
The campaign for Michelle Brandt (right), the Democratic nominee for South Carolina House District 114, released the following statement after accepting an invitation to participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Charleston Area League of Women Voters to answer questions submitted by community members:. “She readily accepted the invitation...
