My Parents Keep Giving Me Money Because They Think I'm Broke. I'm Not.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I am 22 and live with my disabled fiancé (who cannot work) and support him with the help of my wealthy parents who send us $750 a month to put toward our living expenses. I recently got a new job and went from making $25,000 to $45,000, which means I’m suddenly able to cover our bills without help.
A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn't Expect to Love It for These Reasons

I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Full-Time RVing With Kids – An Insiders Guide To Life On The Road

Are you considering living in an RV with your kids? Curious what this RV lifestyle entails? Not just the social media pictures, but the reality behind how to make it happen and what life on the road is like?. Throughout the book I peel back the layers of RV living...
40 surprising ways you're wasting money every day

The devil is in the details, and sometimes that’s where some extra cash is lurking, too — right in the little details of your day-to-day life. Take a closer look at some common problems around the house that affect things like your energy bill, or figure out just what you’re spending money on at the the grocery store, and you might be shocked at how money is flying right out the door. Luckily, there are so many simple fixes for household challenges that’ll help you hold onto your cash.
