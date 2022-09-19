ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
AFP

'Woman King' rules N.American box office

"The Woman King," an epic about an all-female army of African warriors, easily topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of $19 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. "Barbarian" took in $6.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
Lakeland Gazette

Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England

In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Ti West
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Woman King#Reigns#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#North American Box Office#West African#Exhibitor Relations#European#Afp
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
Collider

Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything

With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
NME

Idris Elba says ‘Luther’ film is finished

Idris Elba has given an update on the upcoming Luther film, confirming that work has nearly finished. The new film will see the actor return to the role of the detective, which he played in the TV show between 2010 and 2019 over five series. Speaking to LADBible about where...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Breaks into the Box Office’s Top Five Domestic Movies

There’s that word again. Domestic. What does it even mean? It confuses some, so let us clear that up for you. It means domestic – local. Not local as in your small town, your little state, or your little area of the country. It means local, as in the entire United States of America and Canada (not adjusted for inflation). Let’s get back to the point at hand. Domestically speaking, Top Gun: Maverick wins. It was not first place, but it broke into the top five movies in domestic box office sales, which is a considerable feat. Only four other movies sit atop the list of movies that made the most money in American movie theaters – and Top Gun 2 box office numbers don’t lie. So how much did Top Gun 2 box office earnings amount to? And what about the other four movies that are at the top?
BUSINESS
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Many respected actors,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy