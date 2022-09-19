There’s that word again. Domestic. What does it even mean? It confuses some, so let us clear that up for you. It means domestic – local. Not local as in your small town, your little state, or your little area of the country. It means local, as in the entire United States of America and Canada (not adjusted for inflation). Let’s get back to the point at hand. Domestically speaking, Top Gun: Maverick wins. It was not first place, but it broke into the top five movies in domestic box office sales, which is a considerable feat. Only four other movies sit atop the list of movies that made the most money in American movie theaters – and Top Gun 2 box office numbers don’t lie. So how much did Top Gun 2 box office earnings amount to? And what about the other four movies that are at the top?

