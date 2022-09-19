ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex Tate Paul Disappeared From Instagram After Posting With A New Woman

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5MOa_0i1XH0Cc00

TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband Tate Paul has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account this week shortly after posting a selfie with a new woman.

Tate's account has disappeared from the app following a story post posing with a blonde woman captioned "Illenium was lit." Illenium is an American DJ who is currently touring the U.S.

TikTok sleuths think that the mystery person is Bailey Roberts, an esthetician from his home state of Utah. Her personal Instagram account is currently private. Narcity can't confirm her identity at this time.

Tate has been relatively quiet on his social media accounts following his divorce after his ex-wife Taylor Frankie Paul admitted to "soft swinging" with a group of their friends.

Fans have theories as to what drove him to decide to delete his Instagram account for good and speculate the move has something to do with rumors of private leaked photos circulating.

Taylor Frankie Paul also revealed this week in a Q&A video that she has also been seeing someone new, and that so far things are going well.

In her viral video, she confesses that she doesn't miss Tate in a romantic sense. She adds that she "really likes" her new boyfriend and has decided to follow her heart in the situation despite all the drama and controversy that unfolded this summer.

Though Tate's Instagram account has gone dark, his official TikTok page is still live, however, he has since set it to private. Taylor continues to post publicly across all her social media platforms, which she is very active on.

