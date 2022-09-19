Family Dollar Just Recalled A Huge List Of Products You're Probably Using Every Day
Family Dollar recently initiated two voluntary recalls of regularly used products that were stored outside of temperature requirements in different U.S. states.
These items — regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — were shipped to various locations between May 1, 2022, and June 10, 2022.
The first list includes six different kinds of Colgate toothpaste sent to Family Dollar shops in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.
The Colgate products that are part of these recalls are the following:
- 998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ
- 998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ
- 999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ
- 999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ
- 999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ
- 999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ
On the other hand, things like condoms, medicine, and even pregnancy tests are part of a second and long list of over-the-counter devices that the company is warning people about.
This U.S. recall doesn’t apply to the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii.
The second list of problematic products is the following:
- 900260 CLEARBLUE SMART COUNTDOWN PRGNCY TST 1CT
- 900794 LS SKYN NON LATEX LUBRICATED CONDOM 3CT
- 901260 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1CT
- 902343 FIRST RESPONSE 2 CT
- 903409 SKYN ORIGINAL NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
- 903415 SKYN ELITE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
- 939504 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1 CT
- 900752 AT HOME MARIJUANA TEST STRIP
- 902816 TROJAN ULTRA RIBBED LUBED 3CT
- 903756 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 2 CT
- 999763 TROJAN ULTRA THIN CONDOM LATEX 3CT
- 998221 SKYN ELITE LARGE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT
- 998869 PREFERRED UTI TEST 1 CT
- 900265 LIFESTYLES ULTRA SENSITIVE CONDOMS 12CT
- 900531 CLEAR EYES CONTCT LENS DRPS LBRCTNG .5FO
- 999009 B L BIOTRU MULTI PURPOSE SOLUTION 4 FLOZ
- 902274 GS SALINE SOLUTION 12FL OZ
- 901443 KY JELLY LUBRICANT 2 FL OZ
- 901960 OPTI FREE REPLENISH MULTI PURPOSE 2 OZ
- 999801 SIMPLY SALINE NASAL MIST 3.1 OZ
- 900457 OPTI FREE PURE MST DSINFCTNG SLTN 4FL OZ
- 902139 DENTEMP ONE STEP .077OZ
- 906018 FIXODENT ORG CREAM 2.4OZ
- 998762 DRTALBOT TDDLR TTHPSTE BRSH TUTTI FRUTTI
- 905076 CURAD STRNG WATRPRF STRIP 1IN 20CT
- 906312 GS DENTURE CLEANSER GRN TAB 40CT
- 999619 FIXODENT ADH CREAM ULTRA MAX HOLD 2.2OZ
- 999037 CURAD FIRST AID KIT
- 903377 POLIGRIP POWER MAX HOLD 2.2OZ
- 999417 NEW SKIN LIQUID BANDAGE CLEAR .3FL OZ
- 900737 TRVL KIT TOTHBRSH CAP PASTE IN POUCH 1CT
- 901239 FIXODENT ORG CREAM TRAVEL .75OZ
- 906131 POLIDENT DENTURE CLNS TAB 28CT
- 900334 POLIGRIP ADH CREAM FREE 2.4OZ
- 906023 GS DENTURE CLEAN OVRNT TAB 40CT
- 901634 POLIDENT DENTURE CLEANSERS 84 CT
- 901777 POLIDENT OVERNIGHT WHITENING TAB 28CT
- 906402 FIXODENT ADH CREAM WITH SCOPE 2OZ
- 999632 POLIGRIP EXTRACARE ADHESIVE CREAM 2.2OZ
- 900085 SUPER POLIGRIP ADH CREAM .75OZ
- 900723 POLIGRIP DENTURE ADHESIVE ORIGINAL 2.4OZ
Family Dollar has notified the affected stores and requires them to remove the items that could still be in stock and discontinue their sale.
As of today, the company hasn’t been notified of any complaints or reports of illness.
People with questions regarding these recalls can contact Family Dollar Customer Service by calling 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
Customers should contact their health provider in case of illness or physical discomfort that could be related to the use of these products.
