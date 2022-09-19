Family Dollar Just Recalled A Huge List Of Products You're Probably Using Every Day

Family Dollar recently initiated two voluntary recalls of regularly used products that were stored outside of temperature requirements in different U.S. states.

These items — regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — were shipped to various locations between May 1, 2022, and June 10, 2022.

The first list includes six different kinds of Colgate toothpaste sent to Family Dollar shops in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

The Colgate products that are part of these recalls are the following:

998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ

998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ

999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ

999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ

999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ

999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

On the other hand, things like condoms, medicine, and even pregnancy tests are part of a second and long list of over-the-counter devices that the company is warning people about.

This U.S. recall doesn’t apply to the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii.

The second list of problematic products is the following:

900260 CLEARBLUE SMART COUNTDOWN PRGNCY TST 1CT

900794 LS SKYN NON LATEX LUBRICATED CONDOM 3CT

901260 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1CT

902343 FIRST RESPONSE 2 CT

903409 SKYN ORIGINAL NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

903415 SKYN ELITE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

939504 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 1 CT

900752 AT HOME MARIJUANA TEST STRIP

902816 TROJAN ULTRA RIBBED LUBED 3CT

903756 VERIQUICK PREGNANCY TEST 2 CT

999763 TROJAN ULTRA THIN CONDOM LATEX 3CT

998221 SKYN ELITE LARGE NON LATEX CONDOM 12CT

998869 PREFERRED UTI TEST 1 CT

900265 LIFESTYLES ULTRA SENSITIVE CONDOMS 12CT

900531 CLEAR EYES CONTCT LENS DRPS LBRCTNG .5FO

999009 B L BIOTRU MULTI PURPOSE SOLUTION 4 FLOZ

902274 GS SALINE SOLUTION 12FL OZ

901443 KY JELLY LUBRICANT 2 FL OZ

901960 OPTI FREE REPLENISH MULTI PURPOSE 2 OZ

999801 SIMPLY SALINE NASAL MIST 3.1 OZ

900457 OPTI FREE PURE MST DSINFCTNG SLTN 4FL OZ

902139 DENTEMP ONE STEP .077OZ

906018 FIXODENT ORG CREAM 2.4OZ

998762 DRTALBOT TDDLR TTHPSTE BRSH TUTTI FRUTTI

905076 CURAD STRNG WATRPRF STRIP 1IN 20CT

906312 GS DENTURE CLEANSER GRN TAB 40CT

999619 FIXODENT ADH CREAM ULTRA MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

999037 CURAD FIRST AID KIT

903377 POLIGRIP POWER MAX HOLD 2.2OZ

999417 NEW SKIN LIQUID BANDAGE CLEAR .3FL OZ

900737 TRVL KIT TOTHBRSH CAP PASTE IN POUCH 1CT

901239 FIXODENT ORG CREAM TRAVEL .75OZ

906131 POLIDENT DENTURE CLNS TAB 28CT

900334 POLIGRIP ADH CREAM FREE 2.4OZ

906023 GS DENTURE CLEAN OVRNT TAB 40CT

901634 POLIDENT DENTURE CLEANSERS 84 CT

901777 POLIDENT OVERNIGHT WHITENING TAB 28CT

906402 FIXODENT ADH CREAM WITH SCOPE 2OZ

999632 POLIGRIP EXTRACARE ADHESIVE CREAM 2.2OZ

900085 SUPER POLIGRIP ADH CREAM .75OZ

900723 POLIGRIP DENTURE ADHESIVE ORIGINAL 2.4OZ

Family Dollar has notified the affected stores and requires them to remove the items that could still be in stock and discontinue their sale.

As of today, the company hasn’t been notified of any complaints or reports of illness.

People with questions regarding these recalls can contact Family Dollar Customer Service by calling 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Customers should contact their health provider in case of illness or physical discomfort that could be related to the use of these products.

